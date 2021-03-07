Sarasota Spring Fine Art Festival returns to J.D. Hamel Park

The Sarasota Spring Fine Art Festival made its return to J.D. Hamel Park with a weekend event full of art and art-lovers March 6.

The seventh annual festival, produced by Paragon Festivals and hosted by the Sarasota Downtown Enrichment Association, had vendors from all across America setting up shop at J.D. Hamel Park where they put their various kinds of artwork on sale. Those types of art included paintings, miniature canvasses, various types of sculptures, and much more.