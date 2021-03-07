 Skip to main content
Vicki Cooley had plenty of mini-canvases to show people.

Sarasota Spring Fine Art Festival returns to J.D. Hamel Park

Su Griggs Allen made detailed ceramic and mixed media sculptures.

Ron Stinson posed with one of his stainless steel sculptures.

Michael George had colorful acrylic sculptures on display.

Karina Llergo set up shop.

Domenico Belli had a handful of steel abd bronze creations on display.

Tom Radca had artwork in the wabi-sabi style — the acceptance of imperfection.

Danielle Selby created gourd art with ink dyes and acrylic.

Encizar Marin had a series of "Goal Achiever" creations made of fiber glass and paint on the side of his tent.

The Muyifabu tent had fidget spinner rings and other accessories.

Lora Dobbs specialized in figurative bronze sculptures that gave a sense of line movement energy.

Peter Rujiwa had animal creations made from stone.

Robert Stadnycki had wild clothing for sale.

John Crutchfield had a series of small metallic graphic art pieces.

Eric Shupe made all of his sculptures from silverware.

The weekend festival had plenty of art vendors showing their stuff.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Spring Fine Art Festival made its return to J.D. Hamel Park with a weekend event full of art and art-lovers March 6. 

The seventh annual festival, produced by Paragon Festivals and hosted by the Sarasota Downtown Enrichment Association, had vendors from all across America setting up shop at J.D. Hamel Park where they put their various kinds of artwork on sale. Those types of art included paintings, miniature canvasses, various types of sculptures, and much more. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

