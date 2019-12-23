Sarasota shines through the holiday season

Is there any better feeling than loading into the car to hunt down the best Christmas light displays while sipping hot cocoa and listening to your favorite Christmas tunes? Because we sure can’t think of one.

OK, maybe flying around on Santa’s sleigh to see the rainbow-covered roofs and the giant blow-up snowmen looking like ants from above would be cooler, but hey, Mr. Claus is a busy man, and he can’t just loan out his sleigh to every Dasher, Dancer and Prancer who comes along.

If this weekend you’re hoping to go sightseeing in your favorite lit-up neighborhood, then be sure to add some of our favorite houses to your list.

Oh, and if you find out how to snag Santa’s sleigh, let us know.

5077 Bunyan St.

The front yard of 5077 Bunyan St. is what we call a Florida winter wonderland. Although we might have a shortage of frolicking reindeer and Christmas tree farms, the brightly lit yard lets its viewers imagine what it would be like if it did. If luminescent neon trees aren’t really your thing, then pop your head around the corner to see the home’s giant nativity scene.

Entrance to Cedar Hollow

Have you ever seen almost an entire neighborhood participate in spreading holiday cheer through brightly lit homes? Because that's exactly what the neighbors on Bunyan Street and Camus Street did. The neighborhood lights stay on from 5:30 p.m.- 1 a.m. nightly through the middle of January. Drive through 99 rainbow arches as you struggle to pick out your favorite home –– we may have picked ours, but we'll never share.

5143 Bunyan St.

Stand in front of 5134 Bunyan St. for too long, and you might be transported into a sea of blue lights. One of the two houses to help put up the Bunyan Street Archway, the decked out home even gets a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday nights.

2445 Ringling Blvd.

Would it even be Christmas in Florida without a lit-up snowman standing in front of a palm tree? The front yard of 2445 Ringling Blvd. made sure that it could bring true Floridian holiday cheer to Sarasota.

1713 Hawthorne St.

Although some might overlook the more understated holiday lights display, we find the classic tree ornaments of 1713 Hawthorne St. to be a calming break from the over-the-top lights we all love.

5142 Bunyan St.

See that beautifully decorated roof? Matt Rose, owner of 5142 Bunyan St. begins lining his roof with lights in September. The other half of the Bunyan Street Archway team, Rose's house is sure to make you do a double take.

1762 North Drive

Call off your hunt for Santa’s sleigh because we found it in front of 1762 North Drive. Although it might not provide you transportation from house to house, it sure is nice to look at.

617 Mangrove Point Road

Take the turn from Ocean Boulevard onto Higel Avenue to fast when coming off of Siesta Beach and you might miss the light display from 617 Mangrove Point Road. The layered display may beckon you to wander into the winter wonderland, but we recommend you follow the advice of "look but don't touch."

5250 Bunyan St.

No, 5250 Bunyan St. didn’t get a visit from Jack Frost. The owners just mastered the art of transforming white lights into a snow. Drive by the home to see animals in Santa hats and the Grinch who stole Christmas trying to figure out how he can steal all the Christmas cheer.

2219 Hillview St.

For the owner of 2219 Hillview St., when there's no more trees to cover with lights then it's time to make your own. From bushes, to palm trees and even the basketball hoop every inch of this house is covered with lights.

2556 Ringling Street

With just the right amount of kitsch, 2556 Ringling St. lights up the otherwise dark road. Woodland creatures frolic under drop lights and the owners even included a Merry Christmas sign –– talk about spreading Christmas cheer.