Sarasota sheriff's office open house

Jameson Goodwin, 3, could barely hold his head up under the weight of the helmet that completed the full uniform the sheriff's corrections department wears every day.

Goodwin and over 200 people were in attendance at The Sarasota Sheriff's Office first-ever open house on Dec. 8. There was free food and demonstrations from different sheriff's departments. The bomb squad showed the attendees the different robots and the mounted police let children pet the horses.

Every unit of the sheriff's department was in attendance, as well as performer Bello Nock and the batmobile and batcycle.