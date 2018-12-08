 Skip to main content
Peyton Gallof, Hayden Gallof and Deputy Brian Biegel

Sarasota sheriff's office open house

Noah Ricker takes a ride in the sidecar of the batcycle.

Blake Phelan and Leah Haney pet Valor, a 24-year-old horse handled by Deputy Karla Small.

Jake Kostenchuk, Derek Kostenchuk and Andrew Moldovan

Daniel Bakondy and Matthew Bakondy sit on the four-wheeler used by the Sarasota Sheriff's Office.

Deputies Robert Nicholas and Ed Hyde, from the bomb squad, show spectators how to use some of the robots.

Jameson Goodwin tries on a bullet proof vest helped by Deputy Paul Eagans.

Visitors got to climb into the sheriff's boat.

Laura Williamson, Addison Williamson, Landon Williamson and Rich Williamson

Faith Bowser, Christina Bowser, Bello Nock and Todd Bowser

The old model of a sheriff's car.

Jake Caraballo sits on Deputy Todd Mitchell's motorcycle.

Mike Weiczorek tries on drunk goggles.

Steven Jacquez can't quite figure out how to walk when he tries on drunk goggles.

The first-ever open house was highly attended on Dec. 8
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Jameson Goodwin, 3, could barely hold his head up under the weight of the helmet that completed the full uniform the sheriff's corrections department wears every day.

Goodwin and over 200 people were in attendance at The Sarasota Sheriff's Office first-ever open house on Dec. 8. There was free food and demonstrations from different sheriff's departments. The bomb squad showed the attendees the different robots and the mounted police let children pet the horses. 

Every unit of the sheriff's department was in attendance, as well as performer Bello Nock and the batmobile and batcycle. 

