RJ Howson and his band open the Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival on Jan. 20.

Sarasota Seafood Festival serves up fish and fun

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 |

Tammy and Mark Zelenak and Jody and Diana Gould

Linda and Kyle Ventry

Walt’s Fish Market serves up a variety of seafood options at the festival.

Charlie and Jerry Oliver and Toni and Steve Miller

Maci and Sadie Melderis

Colby, Trevor and Steve Bonnette and Dawn Peret

Mary Kaydelneky, Lori Szweda, Sara Stalter and Anne Fetter

Erneldo and Sylvia Chaves

Chris Bayle and Ilisha Poole

The festival continues until 6 p.m. Jan. 20 and again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 21.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival is dishing up all kinds of fun for seafood enthusiasts this weekend.

The festival kicked off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 and continues through Sunday, Jan. 21. The festival runs until 6 p.m. both days.

The festival, in its third year, moved to a new location this year to Gulfstream and Main near JD Hamel Park. Festivalgoers enjoyed live music, including sounds from RJ Howson and the Sarasota Steel Pan Band and munched on seafood dishes from local restaurants including Walt’s Fish Market and Duval’s.

