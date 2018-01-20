Sarasota Seafood Festival serves up fish and fun

The Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival is dishing up all kinds of fun for seafood enthusiasts this weekend.

The festival kicked off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 and continues through Sunday, Jan. 21. The festival runs until 6 p.m. both days.

The festival, in its third year, moved to a new location this year to Gulfstream and Main near JD Hamel Park. Festivalgoers enjoyed live music, including sounds from RJ Howson and the Sarasota Steel Pan Band and munched on seafood dishes from local restaurants including Walt’s Fish Market and Duval’s.