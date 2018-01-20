Sarasota Scottish supper celebrates historical icon

Palm Aire’s Rick MacLeod may have been at his place of employment on a Saturday night, but he didn’t mind the scene.

Instead of tending bar at the Palm Aire Country Club, where he’s worked for a decade, MacLeod was dressed Jan. 20 in a kilt and sashaying across the dance floor with his wife, Doris. The couple and others in their Thursday night dance group, the Sarasota Scottish Country Dance Group, led a demonstration of Scottish dances during a Burns Supper. The event, organized by the St. Andrew Society of Sarasota and Burns Club of St. Andrew, celebrated the 259th anniversary of the birth of Scottish poet and lyricist Robert Burns.

“This is really cool to be at my own club,” Rick MacLeod said. “A lot of the members snuck in the back door and were watching.”

Palm Aire resident and St. Andrew Society President Carl Morris and his wife Mary Lou Morris co-chaired the event, which celebrated all things Robert Burns. The night’s festivities began with socializing and a cocktail hour and continued with the piping in of the haggis, toasts to the laddies and lasses and Scottish dancing, among other festivities.