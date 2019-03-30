Sarasota SCADaddles toward the finish line

Women in red hats lined up in front of the rest of the people who would be running in the 5K race and one-mile walk.

The women in hats aren't just survivors of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection, they are also running or walking in the SCADaddle 5K race and one-mile walk. The race took place on March 29 at Payne Park. There were around 150 people that participated in the event and all of the money raised went to the Mayo Clinic for SCAD research.

SCAD is an emergency condition that occurs when a tear forms in a blood vessel in the heart. As blood flow is slowed or blocked entirely, the result can be a heart attack, heart rhythm abnormalities or sudden death.