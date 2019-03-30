 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jessica Auebach and Kelli Anderson

Sarasota SCADaddles toward 5K finish line

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Jessica Auebach and Kelli Anderson

Buy this Photo
Baskets were available for participants to take a raffle chance on.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Baskets were available for participants to take a raffle chance on.

Buy this Photo
David and Molly Conger

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

David and Molly Conger

Buy this Photo
The Island Boys played before the race started.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

The Island Boys played before the race started.

Buy this Photo
The proceeds for the race went toward recent for SCAD.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

The proceeds for the race went toward recent for SCAD.

Buy this Photo
Maureen Hogan stretched before the race.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Maureen Hogan stretched before the race.

Buy this Photo
Chairs Tracee Murphy and Carol ZIch

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Chairs Tracee Murphy and Carol ZIch

Buy this Photo
The medals given out after the race had the signature red for heart health.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

The medals given out after the race had the signature red for heart health.

Buy this Photo
Ellen Robin

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Ellen Robin

Buy this Photo
The race started at 6:30 p.m. at Payne Park.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

The race started at 6:30 p.m. at Payne Park.

Buy this Photo
There were around 150 people in the race.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

There were around 150 people in the race.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 5K raised money for Mayo Clinic for SCAD research.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Women in red hats lined up in front of the people who would be running in the 5K race and one-mile walk.

The women in hats weren't just survivors of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection, they were also running or walking in the SCADaddle 5K race and one-mile walk. The race took place on March 29 at Payne Park. There were around 150 people participating in the event to benefit the Mayo Clinic for SCAD research. 

SCAD is an emergency condition that occurs when a tear forms in a blood vessel in the heart. As blood flow is slowed or blocked entirely, the result can be a heart attack or heart rhythm abnormalities, both of which can be fatal.

Related Stories

Advertisement