Linda Botens and Gary Peters

Sarasota says 'Mele Kalikimaka' with annual holiday parade

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Linda Botens and Gary Peters

Santa Claus is the star of the show as he bring up the back of the parade.

Ella Diamond, 11, and Emma Roseneloon, 11

Trenton Bellan, 4, watches as the parade goes by.

The crowd plays in the snow projected from the floats.

Lillanani, 6, and Zamiay, 6, Peterson

Tyler and Aidan Rasmussen, 2

The crowd watches as the parade goes by.

Emma, 5, and Debbie Strahs

Keegan Goings, 3, Harmony Haynes, 2, and Cherish Smith, 5

Dancers from ReFlex Arts Dance prepare to walk in the parade.

Quintin, 2, and Vincent Jenkins

ALSO Youth poses before the walk in the parade.

Keir, 1, and Maren Simmons.

Dave Taylor, Kim Galway, Mia Martin, Jay McDermott and Justin Morrison

Dolly Jacobs, circus aerialist and co-founder of The Circus Arts Conservatory.

Cormac Phillippi, 7, Sawyer Mohrnacher, 5, Jakub Mohrnacher, 8, and Connor Murray, 10

Janie Linscott with her children Jacob, 6, and Ember, 4.

Corben Segward, 8, Jackson Watson, 8, and Ashton Stiegler, 8

Ashton Randall, 3, reaches for the snow.

Thousands of Sarasota residents packed Main Street for a "Holidays by the Sea" themed holiday parade on Dec. 7.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Christmas season tends to look a little different for Floridians. Palm trees donned with lights and ornaments, yard flamingos wearing Santa hats and trips to the beach during winter break are just a few of the holiday  traditions that set the Sunshine State apart from most of the country.

On Dec. 7 Sarasota leaned into Florida's tropical culture with its annual holiday parade through the theme of "Holidays by the Sea." After a slew of ocean-themed floats, Santa ended the parade in a flurry of snow that the crowd joyfully played in. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

