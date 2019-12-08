Sarasota says 'Mele Kalikimaka' with annual holiday parade

The Christmas season tends to look a little different for Floridians. Palm trees donned with lights and ornaments, yard flamingos wearing Santa hats and trips to the beach during winter break are just a few of the holiday traditions that set the Sunshine State apart from most of the country.

On Dec. 7 Sarasota leaned into Florida's tropical culture with its annual holiday parade through the theme of "Holidays by the Sea." After a slew of ocean-themed floats, Santa ended the parade in a flurry of snow that the crowd joyfully played in.