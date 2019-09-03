 Skip to main content
Sarasota Youth Sailing's Green Fleet awaits instruction.

Sarasota sailors keep the wind in their sails

Sarasota Youth Sailing's Green Fleet awaits instruction.

Donna Hillmyer instructs the Green Fleet.

Donna Hillmyer instructs the Green Fleet.

The boats head out.

The boats head out.

The Roseate helped set the course.

The Roseate helped set the course.

Three sailboats take to the bay.

Three sailboats take to the bay.

Some sailed faster than others to get out there.

Some sailed faster than others to get out there.

Boats gather near their racecourse.

Boats gather near their racecourse.

Boats line up on the horizon.

Boats line up on the horizon.

A spinnaker is let loose.

A spinnaker is let loose.

A safety boat heads out.

A safety boat heads out.

Two boats make their way out to deeper water.

Two boats make their way out to deeper water.

Evan Thomas and Kuno Posh figure out their boat while Quenton Chafee is nearby.

Evan Thomas and Kuno Posh figure out their boat while Quenton Chafee is nearby.

Evan Thomas and Kuno Posh sail on.

Evan Thomas and Kuno Posh sail on.

Evan Thomas and Kuno Posh pick up speed.

Evan Thomas and Kuno Posh pick up speed.

Nora and Jim Zellmer lent their boat for help during the races.

Nora and Jim Zellmer lent their boat for help during the races.

Jim Zellmer tests the radio.

Jim Zellmer tests the radio.

Aden Anderson and Thomas Connell on their boat.

Aden Anderson and Thomas Connell on their boat.

Cooper Delbridge on his boat.

Cooper Delbridge on his boat.

Peter Eberley prepares to sail.

Peter Eberley prepares to sail.

Peter Eberley makes sure everything is correct.

Peter Eberley makes sure everything is correct.

Peter Eberley leans out on his trapeze.

Peter Eberley leans out on his trapeze.

Peter Eberley looks back.

Peter Eberley looks back.

Two boats await their race.

Two boats await their race.

Camden Sullivan and Cooper Delbridge chat on their boat.

Camden Sullivan and Cooper Delbridge chat on their boat.

Mia Hanes and Kay Brunsvold change direction.

Mia Hanes and Kay Brunsvold change direction.

Sailors lean out to tack.

Sailors lean out to tack.

A group of 420 sailboats gather near their starting line.

A group of 420 sailboats gather near their starting line.

Mia Hanes and Kay Brunsvold sail to the best of their ability.

Mia Hanes and Kay Brunsvold sail to the best of their ability.

Two boats sit and wait.

Two boats sit and wait.

Adrian Winkelman gives a quick pose.

Adrian Winkelman gives a quick pose.

Ava Edinger fuels up with a sandwich before her race.

Ava Edinger fuels up with a sandwich before her race.

Boats line up at their starting line.

Boats line up at their starting line.

And they're off.

And they're off.

The field thins out.

The field thins out.

Spinnakers up for the return.

Spinnakers up for the return.

Despite the looming weather, the Sarasota Sailing Squadron had a great day for sailing.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Despite the hurricane swirling in the Atlantic and the potential for rough weather here, the Sarasota Sailing Squadron Labor Day Regatta sailed on. 

More than half the teams, mostly the ones hailing from Florida's east coast, dropped out due to the impending weather, manager Craig Bridges said. But those who did arrive for the weekend races made the most of it. 

“As far as I know we’re running a full regatta until we’re made not to,” Bridges said. 

Saturday dawned sunny and lightly windy, great for a regatta. The young sailors of the Squadron were the main focus, running smaller races in their light and fast boats. The youngest, most inexperienced sailors even got on the water. 

 

