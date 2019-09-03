Despite the hurricane swirling in the Atlantic and the potential for rough weather here, the Sarasota Sailing Squadron Labor Day Regatta sailed on.

More than half the teams, mostly the ones hailing from Florida's east coast, dropped out due to the impending weather, manager Craig Bridges said. But those who did arrive for the weekend races made the most of it.

“As far as I know we’re running a full regatta until we’re made not to,” Bridges said.

Saturday dawned sunny and lightly windy, great for a regatta. The young sailors of the Squadron were the main focus, running smaller races in their light and fast boats. The youngest, most inexperienced sailors even got on the water.