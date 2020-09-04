Sailors football runs away from North Port

Despite losing its starting quarterback and running back from 2019, the Sarasota High football team's offense was humming in its season-opening game against North Port High on Friday night.

Sailors senior Dominic Bennett, who has played running back and safety for the Sailors, this time was asked to play quarterback. The move was no problem for Bennett, who accounted for five touchdowns on the way to a 38-9 home win against the Bobcats. Bennett threw for three touchdowns and ran for two.

The first of Bennett's scores came early. Following a North Port special teams mistake on the opening kickoff that left the Bobcats at their own one yard line, the Sailors forced a safety. Bennett found Jamall Thompson on the ensuing possession, and the Sailors hit on a two-point conversion to go up 10-0. They never looked back.

Bennett finished with 247 offensive yards to go with his five touchdowns, but he wasn't the only Sailor who had a big performance. Senior defensive back Terrell Pack had an interception to spoil a North Port drive in the end zone and junior running back Jarmel Holloway had 105 rushing yards.

The win was the first for the Sailors under Coach Brody Wiseman, who takes over the program after serving as offensive coordinator last season.

Sarasota (1-0) will next play Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at home.