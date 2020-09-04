 Skip to main content
Sailors Coach Brody Wiseman watches his team take warmups.

Sailors football runs away from North Port

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020

Sailors Coach Brody Wiseman watches his team take warmups.

The Sailors warm up before they play North Port High.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

The Sailors warm up before they play North Port High.

The crowd at Sarasota High stands for the National Anthem. Sarasota County schools were allowed to have 25% capacity for their first home games.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

The crowd at Sarasota High stands for the National Anthem. Sarasota County schools were allowed to have 25% capacity for their first home games.

The Sailors take the field.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

The Sailors take the field.

Sarasota senior Dominic Bennett, a captain, represents his team during the coin toss.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

Sarasota senior Dominic Bennett, a captain, represents his team during the coin toss.

The Sailors mascot was out in full force.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

The Sailors mascot was out in full force.

Sarasota junior TJ McKay jukes on a kickoff return.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

Sarasota junior TJ McKay jukes on a kickoff return.

Sailors running back Jamel Holloway spins through a defender's attempted tackle.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

Sailors running back Jamel Holloway spins through a defender's attempted tackle.

Sarasota quarterback Dominic Bennett evades a defender on a scramble.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

Sarasota quarterback Dominic Bennett evades a defender on a scramble.

The Sarasota High band and cheerleaders perform from the bleachers while socially distanced.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

The Sarasota High band and cheerleaders perform from the bleachers while socially distanced.

Sarasota quarterback Dominic Bennett fires a pass to his right.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

Sarasota quarterback Dominic Bennett fires a pass to his right.

Signs like this one were placed throughout the stadium, reminding fans to social distance and wear their masks.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

Signs like this one were placed throughout the stadium, reminding fans to social distance and wear their masks.

Sarasota senior defensive back Terrell Pack (right) intercepts a North Port pass in the end zone.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

Sarasota senior defensive back Terrell Pack (right) intercepts a North Port pass in the end zone.

Sailors running back Jamel Holloway races down the sideline.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

Sailors running back Jamel Holloway races down the sideline.

Dominic Bennett celebrates after a 72-yard touchdown run.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

Dominic Bennett celebrates after a 72-yard touchdown run.

Brody Wiseman congratulates quarterback Dominic Bennett on a job well done. Bennett accounted for five touchdowns against North Port.

Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 |

Brody Wiseman congratulates quarterback Dominic Bennett on a job well done. Bennett accounted for five touchdowns against North Port.

Sarasota High defeated the Bobcats 38-9 on Friday night.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Despite losing its starting quarterback and running back from 2019, the Sarasota High football team's offense was humming in its season-opening game against North Port High on Friday night. 

Sailors senior Dominic Bennett, who has played running back and safety for the Sailors, this time was asked to play quarterback. The move was no problem for Bennett, who accounted for five touchdowns on the way to a 38-9 home win against the Bobcats. Bennett threw for three touchdowns and ran for two. 

The first of Bennett's scores came early. Following a North Port special teams mistake on the opening kickoff that left the Bobcats at their own one yard line, the Sailors forced a safety. Bennett found Jamall Thompson on the ensuing possession, and the Sailors hit on a two-point conversion to go up 10-0. They never looked back. 

Bennett finished with 247 offensive yards to go with his five touchdowns, but he wasn't the only Sailor who had a big performance. Senior defensive back Terrell Pack had an interception to spoil a North Port drive in the end zone and junior running back Jarmel Holloway had 105 rushing yards. 

The win was the first for the Sailors under Coach Brody Wiseman, who takes over the program after serving as offensive coordinator last season. 

Sarasota (1-0) will next play Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at home. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

