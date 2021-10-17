Sarasota Rocktoberfest brings the jams

The annual music show was held Oct. 15-17
Sarasota's rocker community came out in droves for the Rockerfest event at J.D. Hamel Park.
The annual Octoberfest event, held this year Oct. 15-17, mixed German cuisine and festivities with lively rock music during the three-day festival. Guests picked up sausages, sauerkraut and all sorts of beers and listened to bands play music throughout the weekend.
Some of the bands featured at the 2021 concert included Kettle of Fish, Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, Ocean's Eleven Big Band, and more.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.