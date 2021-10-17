 Skip to main content
Brandon and Beth Zagst wore their most spirited German attire.

Sarasota Rocktoberfest brings the jams

The Gas House Gorillas rocked out for the crowd.

Edward and Nellie Maldonado

Brian Burress and Liv Coutinho pick up some beers.

Raven Emmons and Phil Boyer

Cassiel and Ariel Mueller were wagoned around.

Vele Dadeski serves food.

Rosie Fernandez and Mariana McCampbell

Bo the dog sits in some shade.

Sara Wilson and Lennon Alexander

The Gas House Gorillas rocked out for the crowd.

The Gas House Gorillas rocked out for the crowd.

The annual music show was held Oct. 15-17
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota's rocker community came out in droves for the Rockerfest event at J.D. Hamel Park.

The annual Octoberfest event, held this year Oct. 15-17, mixed German cuisine and festivities with lively rock music during the three-day festival. Guests picked up sausages, sauerkraut and all sorts of beers and listened to bands play music throughout the weekend. 

Some of the bands featured at the 2021 concert included Kettle of Fish, Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, Ocean's Eleven Big Band, and more. 

