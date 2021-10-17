Sarasota Rocktoberfest brings the jams

Sarasota's rocker community came out in droves for the Rockerfest event at J.D. Hamel Park.

The annual Octoberfest event, held this year Oct. 15-17, mixed German cuisine and festivities with lively rock music during the three-day festival. Guests picked up sausages, sauerkraut and all sorts of beers and listened to bands play music throughout the weekend.

Some of the bands featured at the 2021 concert included Kettle of Fish, Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, Ocean's Eleven Big Band, and more.