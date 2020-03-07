Purim in Paradise was held at Nathan Benderson Park and benefitted Hershorin Schiff Community Day School.
The sound of steel drums blew through the chilly tropical breeze as residents celebrated Purim at Nathan Benderson Park.
As told in the Book of Esther, Purim commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people from Haman, a Persian Empire official who plotted to kill all Jewish people.
"Purim is about hope," Temple Emanu-El Rabbi Michael Shefrin told eventgoers. "It's about a vision of paradise and the hope of what a future could hold."
As people celebrated Purim, they also supported Hershorin Schiff Community Day School's scholarship programs. The proceeds from ticket sales and the evening's silent auction went toward the school.
Before kicking off the evening's festivities, Shefrin led the patrons in Havdalah, a Jewish religious ceremony that marks the symbolic end of Shabbat and ushers in the new week. The ritual involves lighting a candle with several wicks, blessing a cup of wine and smelling sweet spices.
After the Havdalah, people ventured onto the patio for a hula dance and music by Cort Ferris. Light bites were provided by Appolonia Grill.