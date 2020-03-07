 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Mary Pickup dances for the crowd.

Residents celebrate Purim in paradise

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Mary Pickup dances for the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Sponsors Colleen and Mitch Blumenthal with Rachel and Darren Saltzberg

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Sponsors Colleen and Mitch Blumenthal with Rachel and Darren Saltzberg

Buy this Photo
Teresa Berkey, Mindi Murch and Olivia Fuentes

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Teresa Berkey, Mindi Murch and Olivia Fuentes

Buy this Photo
Food was provided by Appolonia Grill.

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Food was provided by Appolonia Grill.

Buy this Photo
Richard and Bibi Ohlsson

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Richard and Bibi Ohlsson

Buy this Photo
Fred Bloom and Larry Lerner

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Fred Bloom and Larry Lerner

Buy this Photo
Board members Dan Ceaser, Juliette Grossman, Mitch Blumenthal, Rachel Saltzberg, Betty Rosenthal, Bob Landman, Rachel Benderson and Richard Hershorin.

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Board members Dan Ceaser, Juliette Grossman, Mitch Blumenthal, Rachel Saltzberg, Betty Rosenthal, Bob Landman, Rachel Benderson and Richard Hershorin.

Buy this Photo
Temple Emanu-El Rabbi Michael Shefrin leads the crowd in Havdalah with the help of Head of School Dan Ceaser and Leslie Ruben.

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Temple Emanu-El Rabbi Michael Shefrin leads the crowd in Havdalah with the help of Head of School Dan Ceaser and Leslie Ruben.

Buy this Photo
Bob and Alli Phinney

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Bob and Alli Phinney

Buy this Photo
Sue Rosin, Donna Lerner and Marsha Goldsby

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Sue Rosin, Donna Lerner and Marsha Goldsby

Buy this Photo
Vickie Inglese and Susan Pomerantz perform a hula dance.

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Vickie Inglese and Susan Pomerantz perform a hula dance.

Buy this Photo
Evan and Rachel Benderson with Dana and Doug Fabiani

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Evan and Rachel Benderson with Dana and Doug Fabiani

Buy this Photo
Food was provided by Appolonia Grill.

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Food was provided by Appolonia Grill.

Buy this Photo
Vickie Inglese, Jeanne Wacker, Mary Pickup, Evie Sturn, Susan Pomerantz and Bonnie Gray performed a hula dance.

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Vickie Inglese, Jeanne Wacker, Mary Pickup, Evie Sturn, Susan Pomerantz and Bonnie Gray performed a hula dance.

Buy this Photo
Betty "Mimi" Rosenthal, "Papa" Ed Rosenthal with Rachel and Darren Saltzberg

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Betty "Mimi" Rosenthal, "Papa" Ed Rosenthal with Rachel and Darren Saltzberg

Buy this Photo
Lisa Roseman and Yael Belcher have fun at the tropical-themed photo booth.

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Lisa Roseman and Yael Belcher have fun at the tropical-themed photo booth.

Buy this Photo
Head of School Dan Ceaser with Temple Emanu-El Rabbi Michael Shefrin

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Head of School Dan Ceaser with Temple Emanu-El Rabbi Michael Shefrin

Buy this Photo
Mary Pickup performs a hula dance for the crowd.

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

Mary Pickup performs a hula dance for the crowd.

Buy this Photo
David Mayer, Batina Tramaglino and Juliana Grebing

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 |

David Mayer, Batina Tramaglino and Juliana Grebing

Buy this Photo
Share
Purim in Paradise was held at Nathan Benderson Park and benefitted Hershorin Schiff Community Day School.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

The sound of steel drums blew through the chilly tropical breeze as residents celebrated Purim at Nathan Benderson Park. 

As told in the Book of Esther, Purim commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people from Haman, a Persian Empire official who plotted to kill all Jewish people. 

"Purim is about hope," Temple Emanu-El Rabbi Michael Shefrin told eventgoers. "It's about a vision of paradise and the hope of what a future could hold." 

As people celebrated Purim, they also supported Hershorin Schiff Community Day School's scholarship programs. The proceeds from ticket sales and the evening's silent auction went toward the school. 

Before kicking off the evening's festivities, Shefrin led the patrons in Havdalah, a Jewish religious ceremony that marks the symbolic end of Shabbat and ushers in the new week. The ritual involves lighting a candle with several wicks, blessing a cup of wine and smelling sweet spices.

After the Havdalah, people ventured onto the patio for a hula dance and music by Cort Ferris. Light bites were provided by Appolonia Grill. 

Related Stories

Advertisement