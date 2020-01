Smiles plastered the faces of all those who entered J.D. Hamel Park on Jan. 25 for the annual Sarasota Pride Fest.

Many attendees were decked out from head to toe in rainbow attire while others donned flags as capes to signify their respective LGBTQ pride. The festival, which is in its 30th year, featured live music, a tiki bar and vendors that ranged from selling pride goods to offering free medical tests from CAN Community Health.