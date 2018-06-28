 Skip to main content
Honorary Co-Chairs Eric and Christine Robinson

Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival celebrates start of the weekend

Thursday, Jun. 28, 2018

Honorary Co-Chairs Eric and Christine Robinson

Richard Davis and Festival Director Lucy Nicandri

A table full of different bite-sized deserts was a treat for guests.

Diana Giasson, Larry Leszczynski and Kim Petroff

Gerty Wolf and Steven Powell

Rick and Regina Taugner

Richard Fontaine, Katie Kimbrell, Jenn Fontaine, Nichole Miller and Bobby Kimbrell

Nick Dzembo, Mike Hankin and Erin and Patrick Duggan

Phillip Bourgerie and Patti Buchanan

A pasta bar was the main entree for the dinner.

Handmade guitars for the Grand Prix Festival were donated for the auction.

Kettle of Fish entertained guests throughout the night.

Todd and Wendy Jarrett

Diane Cipully, Gary Barrack and Lynn Scala

Jane and Mark Wright

Alison Thomas and Jordan Cadavid

Sarah Kalien, Stephanie Draper, Carol Cooper and Stephanie Grepling

The proceeds benefitted Suncoast Charities for Children.

Cyndy and Scott Byrd

The Kickoff Party was hosted June 28 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival raced out of the starting line to the weekend with the Kickoff Party June 28 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. 

The Kickoff Party invited supporters of the festival to enjoy a night of dancing to live music from Kettle of Fish, bid on silent auction items and indulge in the variety of food and drink options as the sun set over the bay. Proceeds from the festival go to Suncoast Charities for Children, an organization that provides grants for multiple area organizations including Children First, The Haven, Special Olympics Florida, The Florida Center and Loveland Center.

The 34th annual event runs from June 29 through July 4. The races start on June 30 with the best viewing at Lido Beach, and finish up on July 1. The festival concludes on July 4 with a firework show at Island Park.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

