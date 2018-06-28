Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival celebrates start of the weekend

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival raced out of the starting line to the weekend with the Kickoff Party June 28 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The Kickoff Party invited supporters of the festival to enjoy a night of dancing to live music from Kettle of Fish, bid on silent auction items and indulge in the variety of food and drink options as the sun set over the bay. Proceeds from the festival go to Suncoast Charities for Children, an organization that provides grants for multiple area organizations including Children First, The Haven, Special Olympics Florida, The Florida Center and Loveland Center.

The 34th annual event runs from June 29 through July 4. The races start on June 30 with the best viewing at Lido Beach, and finish up on July 1. The festival concludes on July 4 with a firework show at Island Park.