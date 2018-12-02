 Skip to main content
Misdee Miller, the new owner of the Sarasota Polo Club with her husband, James, presents the colors during the National Anthem Dec. 2 on opening day.

Sarasota Polo Club trots out changes

Whiskey Pond's Joe Wayne Barry finds an opening in the first half against Hillcroft.

James Miller, the new owner of the Sarasota Polo Club with his wife, Misdee, salutes the crowd just before the season opener begins.

Hillcroft's Mason Wroe goes full speed ahead in the first half of the season opener.

Cory Hildreth and Erol Ozsever of One Night Rodeo entertain the tailgaters.

Duane Allison of One Night Rodeo belts out a country tune.

A steady wind stretched the flags straight out on opening day.

Brayson Kneitzel, 5, of Tidewater Preserve shows you don't need a horse to play on the polo field.

The wind turned one canopy into a projectile.

Heritage Harbour's Scott Ginn mans the bar during tailgating at the season opener.

Kenna McSherry, 2, plays a little bean bag toss before the polo match.

Sarasota's Anne Chase listens to the band One Night Rodeo before the polo match.

East County's David Liberatore takes his dog, Eddie, on a stroll across the polo field before the match.

David Liberatore, Michelle Ramsey, Clare Christie, Dana Hanson, Carolyn Perry, Gary Hill and Judy Hanson enjoy some tailgating.

Whiskey Pond's Guillermo Aguero had all the tools of his trade ready to go for the opener.

Every part of each horse had to be ready for opening day.

Horses waited their turn to get on the polo field.

Lakewood Ranch's Marina and Dan Mason brought their orange glasses to the polo season opener.

The sidelines were packed for the Sarasota Polo Club's season opener.

Sarasota's Paloma Tucker, 6, plays with a mini dachshund along the sideline.

Ollie, a soft-coated Wheaton terrier, watches the crowd with his new friend, Sky, who is sporting reindeer antlers.

Steve Camilleri performed on the drums with One Night Rodeo.

The Polo Club's Raj Singh, 16, played the first Sunday polo match of his career for Hillcroft.

Wilde Jaguar of Sarasota showed off the all-electric 2019 Jaguar Pace, only one of two in the United States, at the polo opener.

Hillcroft's Stuart Campbell celebrates after a goal.

Hillcroft's James Miller and Whiskey Pond's Herndon Radcliff visit between chukkers.

Joe Wayne Barry of Whiskey Road scores a goal in the first half against Hillcroft.

Whiskey Road's Joe Wayne Barry breaks in front of the field to take a shot.

It's a good thing Hillcroft's Mason Wroe's mount keeps his chin up during the match.

New owners James and Misdee Miller have added live music to the Sarasota Polo Club arsenal.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

One day of One Night Rodeo was enough to show polo fans that James and Misdee Miller are serious about enhancing the fan experience at the Sarasota Polo Club.

The Millers purchased the club in June with the thought of spending funds to bring more amenities to those who attend the matches.

On Dec. 2, the band One Night Rodeo entertained tailgaters from the time gates opened at 10 a.m. until a couple of hours before the match.

Live music was new, and welcomed.

"I hope they do this every week," said Sarasota's Anne Chase, who was dancing to the country music. "Absolutely, I love it."

The players were excited as well. Houston's Mason Wroe flew into Sarasota to play polo at the club for the first time.

"I've heard nothing but good things about James and Misdee Miller," he said. "I hope to be playing here this season."

 

