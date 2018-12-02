Sarasota Polo Club trots out changes

One day of One Night Rodeo was enough to show polo fans that James and Misdee Miller are serious about enhancing the fan experience at the Sarasota Polo Club.

The Millers purchased the club in June with the thought of spending funds to bring more amenities to those who attend the matches.

On Dec. 2, the band One Night Rodeo entertained tailgaters from the time gates opened at 10 a.m. until a couple of hours before the match.

Live music was new, and welcomed.

"I hope they do this every week," said Sarasota's Anne Chase, who was dancing to the country music. "Absolutely, I love it."

The players were excited as well. Houston's Mason Wroe flew into Sarasota to play polo at the club for the first time.

"I've heard nothing but good things about James and Misdee Miller," he said. "I hope to be playing here this season."