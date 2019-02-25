 Skip to main content
Sarasota Polo Club hosts Observer Cup

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Whiskey Pond's Manuel Ontiveros puts on the breaks during the Observer Cup Feb. 24.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Tito's Stuart Campbell poses with first-time polo fan Suerita Rampertaap of Sarasota before the Observer Cup.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Ann Marie and Lou Marinaccio visit with East County Observer Associate Publisher Lori Ruth before the Observer Cup.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Zollinger Mediation's Freya Robbins and Loyd Robbins of Robbins Real Estate enjoy a beverage before the Observer Cup.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Don and Moneika Okawa, who just got engaged, enjoy the day at the Observer Cup.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch Community Activities' Keith Pandeloglou visits with Blake Medical Center's Lisa Kirkland.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

McCarver & Moser's Nati Shabat visits with East County Observer Publisher Emily Walsh and her son, Rhys Parry. Shabat's dog, Bijou, joined the fun.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Max and Roger Pettingell of Caldwell Banker get up close and personal with referee Josh Shelton's horse before the match.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Michael Saunders Chief Marketing Officer Jen Horvat and her husband, Stitch, enjoy an adult beverage as the polo is about to begin.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Sarasota's Kaki France belts out the National Anthem.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Sandi Wall, the marketing director for Sarasota Orthopedic Associates, grabs a selfi with a horse.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Sally Livingston, the membership director at Rosedale Golf & Country Club, and Patrick Livingston of National Golf Schools, check out the polo field before the match.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Tito's Stuart Campbell races to the ball with Whiskey Pond's Manuel Ontiveros.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Sarasota Polo Club owner Misdee Miller presents the colors.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Six-year-old Minka Ernst and her dad, Judah Ernst, find out fans can get close to the polo stars.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Whiskey Pond's Guillermo Aguero chases down the ball.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Tito's Joe Wayne Barry leads Whiskey Pond's Charly Quincoses and Tito's James Uihlein in a race to the ball.

Plenty of new polo fans take in the action during the Observer Cup in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Stuart Campbell, who was about to play for Tito's against Whiskey Pond at the Sarasota Polo Club, was busy getting his equipment ready when a group of about 40 people walked up in front of him.

They all were first-time fans who would be experiencing polo for the first time during the Feb. 24 playing of the Observer Cup.

Sarasota's Suerita Rampertaap asked to have a photo taken with Campbell and he happily obliged, putting his arm around her. She beamed.

"It always amazes me how many people come out here for polo," said Campbell, who loves seeing new fans for his favorite sport.

Part of what has been bringing new fans to the Sarasota Polo Club has been the new ownership of James and Misdee Miller.

"They have made a world of difference," Campbell said. "They have returned this to being one of the best tracks in the world."

 

 

