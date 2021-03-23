Sarasota Polo Club hosts 'Fly a Kite' event Sunday

After the high-flying action finishes on Sunday at the Sarasota Polo Club, the high-flying fun begins.

Fly a Kite day follows the match. Anyone who donates $20 or more toward the Children's Cancer Center can fly one of 200 kites provided. The kites will bear the name of a child who is battling cancer and will be available for purchase on site.

For more information, go to www.SarasotaPolo.com.