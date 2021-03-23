 Skip to main content
Hillcroft Farm's Mason Wroe scores from a sharp angle on a terrific shot at the Sarasota Polo Club March 21.

Sarasota Polo Club hosts 'Fly a Kite' event Sunday

Hillcroft Farm's Mason Wroe scores from a sharp angle on a terrific shot at the Sarasota Polo Club March 21.

James Miller takes a shot on goal for Hillcroft Farm.

James Miller takes a shot on goal for Hillcroft Farm.

Vaughn Miller Jr. of Hillcroft Farm drives the ball up the field.

Vaughn Miller Jr. of Hillcroft Farm drives the ball up the field.

Glen Farm's Stuart Campbell goes into high gear during the match against HIllcroft.

Glen Farm's Stuart Campbell goes into high gear during the match against HIllcroft.

Sarasota Polo Club owner James Miller acknowledges the fans before the Observer Cup March 21.

Sarasota Polo Club owner James Miller acknowledges the fans before the Observer Cup March 21.

Hillcroft Farm's Mason Wroe bows his head during the National Anthem.

Hillcroft Farm's Mason Wroe bows his head during the National Anthem.

Hillcroft Farm's Mason Wroe drives the ball through the goal.

Hillcroft Farm's Mason Wroe drives the ball through the goal.

Glen Farm's Stuart Campbell takes a shot at full speed.

Glen Farm's Stuart Campbell takes a shot at full speed.

Hillcroft Farm's James Miller has a little more speed than the rest of the pack.

Hillcroft Farm's James Miller has a little more speed than the rest of the pack.

Hillcroft Farm's James Miller in a full gallop.

Hillcroft Farm's James Miller in a full gallop.

Glen Farm's Stuart Campbell sends a pass down the field.

Glen Farm's Stuart Campbell sends a pass down the field.

Hillcroft Farm's Mason Wroe sends a pass downfield.

Hillcroft Farm's Mason Wroe sends a pass downfield.

Hillcroft Farm's Herndon Ratcliff rushes toward the ball past Glen Farm's Stuart Campbell while Will Borland heads toward the goal.

Hillcroft Farm's Herndon Ratcliff rushes toward the ball past Glen Farm's Stuart Campbell while Will Borland heads toward the goal.

The action can get fast and aggressive during Sunday's high quality polo matches at the Sarasota Polo Club.

The action can get fast and aggressive during Sunday's high quality polo matches at the Sarasota Polo Club.

The horses get lots of love, such as this pat from Hillcroft Farm's Mason Wroe.

The horses get lots of love, such as this pat from Hillcroft Farm's Mason Wroe.

Hillcroft Farms' Mason Wroe breaks away from Glen Farm's Sam Clemens.

Hillcroft Farms' Mason Wroe breaks away from Glen Farm's Sam Clemens.

Glen Farm's Willl Boland sprints away from the pack.

Glen Farm's Willl Boland sprints away from the pack.

Glen Farm's Stuart Campbell sends a shot on goal.

Glen Farm's Stuart Campbell sends a shot on goal.

Hillcroft Farm's Mason Wroe and James Miller have it all to themselves as they approach the goal.

Hillcroft Farm's Mason Wroe and James Miller have it all to themselves as they approach the goal.

Following the match at the Sarasota Polo Club, those who donated $20 to the Children Cancer Center will fly a kite over the field.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

After the high-flying action finishes on Sunday at the Sarasota Polo Club, the high-flying fun begins.

Fly a Kite day follows the match. Anyone who donates $20 or more toward the Children's Cancer Center can fly one of 200 kites provided. The kites will bear the name of a child who is battling cancer and will be available for purchase on site.

For more information, go to www.SarasotaPolo.com.

 

 

 

