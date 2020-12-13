Despite the pandemic, Lakewood Ranch's Linda Reilly said she was thrilled to be among the crowd of socially-distanced fans at the Sarasota Polo Club's 30th season opener Sunday in Lakewood Ranch.

"Under the circumstances, this is something we can do outside," said Reilly, who was tailgating with a group of friends on the north sideline. "We were newbies last year and I was intrigued by this. We loved the atmosphere and the excitement."

Her feelings were echoed by most who attended. With the Sarasota Polo Club drawing boxes for each tailgating group, fans were respectful of each other's space.

Player Mason Wroe said he was excited to get the season started and he had faith the fans would follow guidelines.

"You want to give people something they can do outside," he said. "We just need to use common sense and be courteous."