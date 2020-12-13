 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Epic Equine's Jaymie Klauber charges in front of the entire Rawhide Creek team in the first chukkar.

Sarasota Polo Club hosts 30th season opener

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Epic Equine's Jaymie Klauber charges in front of the entire Rawhide Creek team in the first chukkar.

Buy this Photo
James Miller breaks free to score for Rawhide Creek.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

James Miller breaks free to score for Rawhide Creek.

Buy this Photo
Epic Equine's Francisco Llosa reaches for a shot in the season opener.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Epic Equine's Francisco Llosa reaches for a shot in the season opener.

Buy this Photo
The players didn't deliver the usual high fives to fans before the match to stay socially distanced.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

The players didn't deliver the usual high fives to fans before the match to stay socially distanced.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Mary Kathryn France, the Miss Orlando Outstanding Teen, sings the National Anthem before the season-opening game.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Sarasota's Mary Kathryn France, the Miss Orlando Outstanding Teen, sings the National Anthem before the season-opening game.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Carol Edgar, Amaya Edgar, Mia Edgar and Lisa Bruno were enjoying season packages on the north sideline.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Carol Edgar, Amaya Edgar, Mia Edgar and Lisa Bruno were enjoying season packages on the north sideline.

Buy this Photo
Lake Club's Amilia Dragovoy, 4, and Mya Medford, 5, are neighbors who enjoy a little dance on the polo field before the game.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Lake Club's Amilia Dragovoy, 4, and Mya Medford, 5, are neighbors who enjoy a little dance on the polo field before the game.

Buy this Photo
Epic Equine's Francisco Llosa breaks free during the first half of the season opener.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Epic Equine's Francisco Llosa breaks free during the first half of the season opener.

Buy this Photo
James Miller scores another goal for Rawhide Creek.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

James Miller scores another goal for Rawhide Creek.

Buy this Photo
Rawhide Creek's Mason Wroe has to put on the brakes to take a shot.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Rawhide Creek's Mason Wroe has to put on the brakes to take a shot.

Buy this Photo
Epic Equine's Stuart Campbell comes through the goal mouth after scoring.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Epic Equine's Stuart Campbell comes through the goal mouth after scoring.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Lily Hirons, 7, and Madison Rivera, 6, get up close and personal with a polo horse before the match.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Lily Hirons, 7, and Madison Rivera, 6, get up close and personal with a polo horse before the match.

Buy this Photo
Misdee Miller continues her tradition of presenting the colors on opening day at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Misdee Miller continues her tradition of presenting the colors on opening day at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Buy this Photo
If Lakewood Ranch's Jaymie Klauber was nervous before the match, she got advice straight from the horse's mouth.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

If Lakewood Ranch's Jaymie Klauber was nervous before the match, she got advice straight from the horse's mouth.

Buy this Photo
Epic Equine's Stuart Campbell salutes the crowd before the match.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Epic Equine's Stuart Campbell salutes the crowd before the match.

Buy this Photo
Jaymie Klauber says she was excited to be playing for Epic Equine on the opening day of the season at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Jaymie Klauber says she was excited to be playing for Epic Equine on the opening day of the season at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Justin Miano takes dead aim during a game of corn hole while his wife Elizabeth Miano offers him some support.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Justin Miano takes dead aim during a game of corn hole while his wife Elizabeth Miano offers him some support.

Buy this Photo
Rebecca Marsters gives Misiu the Yorkie a hug before the start of the polo match. Sarasota Polo Club is dog friendly.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Rebecca Marsters gives Misiu the Yorkie a hug before the start of the polo match. Sarasota Polo Club is dog friendly.

Buy this Photo
Parrish 4-year-old Charlotte Begley tries divot stomping at halftime.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Parrish 4-year-old Charlotte Begley tries divot stomping at halftime.

Buy this Photo
Don Stemaly takes the field for Rawhide Creek.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Don Stemaly takes the field for Rawhide Creek.

Buy this Photo
University Park's David Stover and Donna Tate purchased premium seats at midfield. Tate said she is worried about the pandemic, but she would do anything to get next to horses.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

University Park's David Stover and Donna Tate purchased premium seats at midfield. Tate said she is worried about the pandemic, but she would do anything to get next to horses.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Linda Reilly, Marlowe Clark and Lin Harvard take their tailgating seriously on the opening day of the polo season.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Linda Reilly, Marlowe Clark and Lin Harvard take their tailgating seriously on the opening day of the polo season.

Buy this Photo
Slade Sharpsteen gets ready to clear the ball down the field.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Slade Sharpsteen gets ready to clear the ball down the field.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Lexi Truxton celebrated her 7th birthday with a trip to the Sarasota Polo Club.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Lexi Truxton celebrated her 7th birthday with a trip to the Sarasota Polo Club.

Buy this Photo
Share
Socially-distanced fans appreciate the outdoor event in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Despite the pandemic, Lakewood Ranch's Linda Reilly said she was thrilled to be among the crowd of socially-distanced fans at the Sarasota Polo Club's 30th season opener Sunday in Lakewood Ranch.

"Under the circumstances, this is something we can do outside," said Reilly, who was tailgating with a group of friends on the north sideline. "We were newbies last year and I was intrigued by this. We loved the atmosphere and the excitement."

Her feelings were echoed by most who attended. With the Sarasota Polo Club drawing boxes for each tailgating group, fans were respectful of each other's space.

Player Mason Wroe said he was excited to get the season started and he had faith the fans would follow guidelines.

"You want to give people something they can do outside," he said. "We just need to use common sense and be courteous."

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement