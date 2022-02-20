Sarasota Police Foundation hosts benefit gala

The Sarasota Police Foundation made its return to the Sarasota Yacht Club for its annual benefit gala on Feb. 19.

More than 140 supporters attended the benefit gala, which raised funds for the Sarasota Police Department. Guests mingled and had drinks before filling the event space for the program to start.

Jeff Birnbach welcomed the audience before the pledge of allegiance followed by an invocation led by Father David Svihel. Dinner was then served.

Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche later named Molly Spencer and Dustin Luciano as officer of the year and supervisor of the year respectively.