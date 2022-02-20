 Skip to main content
Board members Stephen Long, Areaka Jewell, Rex Troche, Libby Soderberg, Jeff Birnbach and Sean Murphy

Sarasota Police Foundation hosts benefit gala

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 |

Officer of the Year Molly Spencer with Gabriella and George Terris

Greg and Kristen Lamb

More than 140 people attended the dinner.

Donna and Enrique Nazario

More than 140 people attended the dinner.

Kristen Lamb, Victoria Phillips and Hanan Itraish

Alexandra Troche and Carly Birnbach

Wayne Shannon plays the piano.

Richard Rostant, Kathy Stout-Labauve, Patricia and Peter Gebauer

Sean Murphy and Victoria Phillips

Robert and Lisa Caldwell

Mayor Erik Arroyo and Victoria Arroyo

Kim Moreland, Pat Robinson and Andrea Sapek

Kathi and Ken Castro with city manager Marlon Brown

Tripp and Tiffany Higgins

Frank and Barbara Ross with Tracy and Jeff Harkness

Matthew and Diana Buchanan

The annual fundraiser was held Feb. 19.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Police Foundation made its return to the Sarasota Yacht Club for its annual benefit gala on Feb. 19.

More than 140 supporters attended the benefit gala, which raised funds for the Sarasota Police Department. Guests mingled and had drinks before filling the event space for the program to start.

Jeff Birnbach welcomed the audience before the pledge of allegiance followed by an invocation led by Father David Svihel. Dinner was then served.

Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche later named Molly Spencer and Dustin Luciano as officer of the year and supervisor of the year respectively. 

