Sarasota Police Department fosters relationships, community through barbecue

Sunday afternoon was filled with hot dogs, face painting, free backpacks and school supplies at the Sarasota Police Department's first Blue + You BBQ.

Held at Gillespie Park, the event provided a chance for community members to come out and mingle with Sarasota police officers in an effort to build relationships with the people of Sarasota.

Police Chief Bernadette DiPino said the barbecue allowed Sarasota students to go back to school with pride with their new backpacks and supplies in tow.

Future Blue + You BBQ events 5:30–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Sarasota Police Headquarters (National Night Out)

January 2020 — Arlington Park

April 2020 — Robert L. Taylor Community Complex

School supplies and 250 backpacks were donated during the police department's annual Pack the Patrol Car fundraiser and were distributed during the barbecue. The backpacks were filled with supplies including writing utensils, folders and notebooks and distributed to students in need by grade level.

DiPino said the police department hopes to hold at least four Blue + You BBQ events each year.



