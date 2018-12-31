2018 is finally over, and 2019 brings the promise of a new year.

The annual Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota brings out people from all over the country as well as local residents. With around 30,000 people flooding the streets to participate in carnival games, eat and drink to ring in the new year, this tradition was jam-packed with fun for the whole family and for couples and singles looking for a night on the town.

Here's to another year of pineapples, friends and good times. Happy new year, Sarasota!