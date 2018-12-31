 Skip to main content
The pineapple dropped on once the clock struck midnight.

Happy New Year, Sarasota!

Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 |

The pineapple dropped on once the clock struck midnight.

Paul Bethany, Kathy Bethany and Karen Berridge

Patricia Bernardo and Sherri Klemow

Bands performed throughout the night.

Nicole Martin and Lizzie Barr

Brandon Clark and Taylor Walsh

Madison Henke takes a ride in the trampoline swing.

Randall Ursy rides the mechanical bull.

Toby Zook dances one of the more viral dances of 2018.

Sam Sparks, Caroline Moore and Matt Sparks

Sarah Hunter got a rainbow painted on her face.

Kathy Kudick and Brian Kudick

Nala Wingate and Kyan Wingate ride the merry-go-round.

Robert Roddie, William Roddie and Lauren Roddie

Aya Sophia Belyout

This ride swung all the way around on its axis.

Alyssa Salinas and Emily Salinas drive bumper cars.

Angelina Grimsley, Yaneri Grimsley, Malia Jones and Nicole Sims

Garen Naidoo flashes a smile while he goes around on the swing.

Maria Lopez and Juan Sanchez

Brian Jenkins and Brad Hanson

Patty Wacha and Ron Evans

Around 30,000 people attended the downtown Sarasota party.

The pineapple drop brought out 30,000 people to downtown Sarasota.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

2018 is finally over, and 2019 brings the promise of a new year.

The annual Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota brings out people from all over the country as well as local residents. With around 30,000 people flooding the streets to participate in carnival games, eat and drink to ring in the new year, this tradition was jam-packed with fun for the whole family and for couples and singles looking for a night on the town. 

Here's to another year of pineapples, friends and good times. Happy new year, Sarasota!

