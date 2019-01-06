Sarasota Orchid Society show sells flower power

It just doesn't get old for Sarasota residents.

The annual orchid show has brought people from around the area for over 60 years. This year, hundreds of orchids were for sale, and three of the orchid societies from around the area –– Venice, Englewood and Sarasota –– all made their individual displays to compete against the vendors. This year, the vendors took home the prize of the best orchid display as well as the best in show orchid was awarded to Angraecum Alabaster.