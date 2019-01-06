 Skip to main content
There were orchids that cost up to $300 at the show.

Sarasota Orchid Society show sells flower power

The Orchid Society awarded the vendors of the show as the winner of the best orchid display.

Elsie Shoults inspects orchids at the show.

Pat Larsen and Chris Larsen

Karin Williamson and Kristi Zeitouni

Kathy Lewis, from Palmer Orchids, sells an orchid to Kathryn Pearce.

Amy Boyd takes a closer look at an orchid for sale.

Renee Hunter and Patricia Laurie

Margaret Wohlfahrt recently got in to orchids last year.

Carol Hoernle and her new orchids

The Englewood Orchid Society assembled their own display at the show.

Bob Catuccio inspects the orchid display.

Don't be afraid to stop and smell the flowers, like Susan Swanson.

Angraecum Alabaster from Palmer Orchids won best in show.

The 62nd Sarasota Orchid Society awards best in show.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

It just doesn't get old for Sarasota residents.

The annual orchid show has brought people from around the area for over 60 years. This year, hundreds of orchids were for sale, and three of the orchid societies from around the area –– Venice, Englewood and Sarasota –– all made their individual displays to compete against the vendors. This year, the vendors took home the prize of the best orchid display as well as the best in show orchid was awarded to Angraecum Alabaster.

