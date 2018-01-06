 Skip to main content
Outgoing Sarasota Orchid Society President Dennis Pavlock and incoming President Marta Hudson

Sarasota Orchid Society blooms annual show

Outgoing Sarasota Orchid Society President Dennis Pavlock and incoming President Marta Hudson

Hundreds of orchids were judged in displays by the Sarasota, Venice and Englewood orchid societies.

Ruth and Mervin Yoder

Ruth and Mervin Yoder

Hundreds of orchids were judged in displays by the Sarasota, Venice and Englewood orchid societies.

Cathy Lewis of Palmer Orchids helps customers during the 61st annual orchid show.

Cathy Lewis of Palmer Orchids helps customers during the 61st annual orchid show.

Pat Becker and Marge Meister

Pat Becker and Marge Meister

Not only were orchids on display, but vendors were present selling their orchids as well.

Irina Chronos and Natalia Romero

Irina Chronos and Natalia Romero

Not only were orchids on display, but vendors were present selling their orchids as well.

Hundreds of orchids were judged in displays by the Sarasota, Venice and Englewood orchid societies.

"For the Love of Orchids" is the 61st annual orchid show hosted by the Sarasota Orchid Society.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Sarasota Municipal Auditorium was in full bloom Jan. 6.

Hundreds of orchids filled the auditorium for the Sarasota Orchid Society’s 61st annual show, “For the Love of Orchids.”

Complete with 15 exhibits, 10 commercial growers, five supply vendors and more, the show had everything orchid enthusiasts needed.

As attendees filled the auditorium, they perused the exhibits and shopped the vendors that ranged from selling soil to jewelry. Judges from the American Orchid Society awarded first, second and third place ribbons on Jan. 5 to orchids from the Sarasota, Venice and Englewood orchid society displays. On Jan. 6, and continuing on Jan. 7, attendees can view the winners in three displays.

Outgoing Sarasota Orchid Society President Dennis Pavlock said it is the society’s job to create public awareness of orchids.

“Our major focus in life is education,” he said.

The orchid show continues until 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 and reopens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

