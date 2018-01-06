Sarasota Orchid Society blooms annual show

The Sarasota Municipal Auditorium was in full bloom Jan. 6.

Hundreds of orchids filled the auditorium for the Sarasota Orchid Society’s 61st annual show, “For the Love of Orchids.”

Complete with 15 exhibits, 10 commercial growers, five supply vendors and more, the show had everything orchid enthusiasts needed.

As attendees filled the auditorium, they perused the exhibits and shopped the vendors that ranged from selling soil to jewelry. Judges from the American Orchid Society awarded first, second and third place ribbons on Jan. 5 to orchids from the Sarasota, Venice and Englewood orchid society displays. On Jan. 6, and continuing on Jan. 7, attendees can view the winners in three displays.

Outgoing Sarasota Orchid Society President Dennis Pavlock said it is the society’s job to create public awareness of orchids.

“Our major focus in life is education,” he said.

The orchid show continues until 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 and reopens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.