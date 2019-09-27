Sarasota Orchestra starts dinner series with Beethoven Fall event

The Sarasota Orchestra's latest Dinner Series began in earnest Sept. 28 art the Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse.

The first dinner of the 2019-2020 season had orchestra staff and patrons meeting to enjoy dinner, a short performance from the Sarasota String quartet and a Q&A session with Marcelo Lehninger, the guest conductor for the Discover Beethoven’s Fifth concert.

The orchestra's nine-part dinner series will run through May 2020.