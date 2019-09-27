 Skip to main content
Peter and Ernest Kretzmer with Dorathea Sandland and Drew Petersen

Sarasota Orchestra starts dinner series with Beethoven Fall event

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Peter and Ernest Kretzmer with Dorathea Sandland and Drew Petersen

Featured conductor Marcelo Lehninger and Laura Krech

Lynn Huepel, Tracy Harbilas, Jocelyn Udell and Mary Hoffman

Deborah Ann Trimble and Thomas Trimble

Roses adorned each of the tables.

Leslie and Dick Rivera

Natalie Helm and Rachel Halvorson

Barbara Blackburn and Susan Robinson

Daniel Jordan and Barbara Pekow

Gordon Greenfield and Billy Robinson

Jon Thaxton and Joe McKenna

Chris Takeda with Charlotte and Charles Perret

Roxie Jerdy, Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins

Susan Brennan and Cindi Perkins

Guests listened to a performance from the Sarasota String Quartet.

Mary Hoffman and Cathy Carter

Orchestra patrons enjoyed a Q&A with featured conductor Marcelo Lehninger.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Sarasota Orchestra's latest Dinner Series began in earnest Sept. 28 art the Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse. 

The first dinner of the 2019-2020 season had orchestra staff and patrons meeting to enjoy dinner, a short performance from the Sarasota String quartet and a Q&A session with Marcelo Lehninger, the guest conductor for the Discover Beethoven’s Fifth concert.

The orchestra's nine-part dinner series will run through May 2020.

