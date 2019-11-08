Sarasota Orchestra hosts its first Masterworks Dinner of the season

The Sarasota Orchestra celebrated its first guest conductor Masterworks Dinner of the season on Nov. 7 at PNC Bank. The dinner series welcomed guest conductor Gerard Schwarz and guest pianist Lise de la Salle as its special guests.

The evening began with a cocktail hour on the terrace with hors d'oeuvres from Harry's Continental Kitchens before guests were seated for the performance from the Sarasota Wind Quintet.

Guests engaged in a Q&A session with Schwarz about the upcoming performance of "Classical Romance," which features music from Mozart, Dvořák and Strauss.