 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Guest Conductor Gerard Schwarz with Georgia Court and Robin Radin.

Sarasota Orchestra hosts its first Masterworks Dinner of the season

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Guest Conductor Gerard Schwarz with Georgia Court and Robin Radin.

Buy this Photo
Elaine Keating and Sidney Katz

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Elaine Keating and Sidney Katz

Buy this Photo
Lauren Hersh, Hugh Steele, Elaine Keating, Sidney Katz and Jeff Boyd

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Lauren Hersh, Hugh Steele, Elaine Keating, Sidney Katz and Jeff Boyd

Buy this Photo
Pam and David Steves

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Pam and David Steves

Buy this Photo
Brad Goddard and Tom Trimble

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Brad Goddard and Tom Trimble

Buy this Photo
Iris Nahemau and Debbie Breslof

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Iris Nahemau and Debbie Breslof

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Orchestra CEO Joe McKenna and Director of PNC Jeff Boyd

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Sarasota Orchestra CEO Joe McKenna and Director of PNC Jeff Boyd

Buy this Photo
Barbara Staton, Gerard Schwarz, Susan Brennan, Tyler Kline and Jody Schwarz

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Barbara Staton, Gerard Schwarz, Susan Brennan, Tyler Kline and Jody Schwarz

Buy this Photo
Norma and Al Cohen

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Norma and Al Cohen

Buy this Photo
Gerard Schwarz, Barbara Pekow, Iris Nahemau, Ricki Levine and David Levine

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Gerard Schwarz, Barbara Pekow, Iris Nahemau, Ricki Levine and David Levine

Buy this Photo
Jeff Sebeika and Charlie Huisking

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Jeff Sebeika and Charlie Huisking

Buy this Photo
Ernie Kretzmer and Dorathea Sandland with piano soloist Lise de la Salle.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Ernie Kretzmer and Dorathea Sandland with piano soloist Lise de la Salle.

Buy this Photo
Sylvia and Norman Samet with Carol Williams

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Sylvia and Norman Samet with Carol Williams

Buy this Photo
Debbie Trimble and Marlow Turner

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Debbie Trimble and Marlow Turner

Buy this Photo
Share
Masterworks Dinner 1 was held on Nov. 7.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Sarasota Orchestra celebrated its first guest conductor Masterworks Dinner of the season on Nov. 7 at PNC Bank. The dinner series welcomed guest conductor Gerard Schwarz and guest pianist Lise de la Salle as its special guests. 

The evening began with a cocktail hour on the terrace with hors d'oeuvres from Harry's Continental Kitchens before guests were seated for the performance from the Sarasota Wind Quintet.

Guests engaged in a Q&A session with Schwarz about the upcoming performance of "Classical Romance," which features music from Mozart, Dvořák and Strauss.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement