The Sarasota Orchestra wrapped up it's dinner series for the season on April 5 at The Field Club.

Guests socialized in The Field Club for hors d'oeuvres before heading to the dinner area.

The evening featured special guest, violinist Elina Vähälä. There was also a performance by the Sarasota String Quartet.

Next season's dinner series are scheduled for Nov. 28, Jan. 29 and March 28.