The Sarasota Orchestra held its second dinner series on March 8 at the Sarasota Yacht Club. One of three dinner series in a season, guests dined this evening in celebration of the "Pops, Best of Broadway" concert.

For this occasion, two special guests were invited to attend: Broadway stars Norm Lewis and Laura Osnes, as well as "Pops" conductor Andrew Lane. Lewis and Osnes starred in "Phantom of the Opera."