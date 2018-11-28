Sarasota Orchestra premiers its first dinner series of the season

Dinner Series 1 was hosted Nov. 28 at Holley Hall.
The first Sarasota Orchestra dinner channeled the chilliness int eh air with its fall accented decor Nov. 28 at Holley Hall.
The Dinner Series 1 welcomed special guests Ware Stare, MW2 guest conductor and Christina and Michelle Naughton, both soloists and often referred to as the Naughton sisters.
The evening started with a cocktail hour with served hors d'oeuvres before guests were seated for the performance. After the Naughton sisters played two pieces, dinner was served.