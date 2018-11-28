 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins with Linda and David Green

Sarasota Orchestra premiers its first dinner series of the season

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018

The tables were decorated in orange hues.

Orange roses centered the tables.

Lois Stulberg, Ware Stare and David Steves

Nicole Eibe, Dan Jordan, John Miller and Hugh Steele

Marlo Turner and Mary Ann Fair

Edward Alley, Jennifer Simms and Aaron Tindall

Barbara Kupferberg and Bette Hoffman

Lucy Hedrick, George Handley and Glenn and Madolyn Dallas

Jerry and Beathe Elden with Pamela Horton and David Steves

The dinner was hosted in Holley Hall.

Laura Petty and Natalie Helm

Leaves were scattered on top of the cocktail tables.

Greg Badger, Tammie Sandoval-Badger and Betsy and Ron Koepsel

John Miller and Carolynne Smith

Leiza Fitzgerald and Lowe Morrison

There are three dinner series scheduled for the year.

Eileen and Richard Matthay

Kim Wheeler, Renee Hamad and Bev Fisher

Community Foundation CEO and President Roxie Jerde gives seven reasons why she loves the Sarasota Orchestra.

The Naughton sisters will be playing three concerts at the Van Wezel this weekend.

Dinner Series 1 was hosted Nov. 28 at Holley Hall.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The first Sarasota Orchestra dinner channeled the chilliness int eh air with its fall accented decor Nov. 28 at Holley Hall. 

The Dinner Series 1 welcomed special guests Ware Stare, MW2 guest conductor and Christina and Michelle Naughton, both soloists and often referred to as the Naughton sisters. 

The evening started with a cocktail hour with served hors d'oeuvres before guests were seated for the performance. After the Naughton sisters played two pieces, dinner was served. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

