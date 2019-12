The Sarasota Orchestra's second Masterworks Dinner of the season took place Dec. 4 at Michael's On East.

The latest in the series had guest conductor JoAnn Falletta mingling with attendees during the reception. Guests then made their way to their seats for a performance from the Sarasota String Quartet. Following that, guests participated in a Q&A with Falleta moderated by Classical WSMR Music Director/Host Russell Grant.