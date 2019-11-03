 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-chairs Lydia Landa, Audrey Robbins, Harry Leopold, Charlie Huisking, Flora Major, honorary chairs Leslie and Dick Rivera and co-chairs Jeff Sebeika and Erin Christy

Sarasota Orchestra celebrates youth orchestra program's 60th anniversary with brunch

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Co-chairs Lydia Landa, Audrey Robbins, Harry Leopold, Charlie Huisking, Flora Major, honorary chairs Leslie and Dick Rivera and co-chairs Jeff Sebeika and Erin Christy

Buy this Photo
Karol Foss and CEO and President Joe McKenna

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Karol Foss and CEO and President Joe McKenna

Buy this Photo
Each table has a cheery centerpiece.

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Each table has a cheery centerpiece.

Buy this Photo
Greg, Alexandra and Tammie Badger

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Greg, Alexandra and Tammie Badger

Buy this Photo
Tom and Meg Ryan

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Tom and Meg Ryan

Buy this Photo
David and Pamela Steves with Tom Koski

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

David and Pamela Steves with Tom Koski

Buy this Photo
Adam and Judith Kendall

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Adam and Judith Kendall

Buy this Photo
Steven Deak, Sherry Koski, co-chairwoman Flora Major and Brent Greeno

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Steven Deak, Sherry Koski, co-chairwoman Flora Major and Brent Greeno

Buy this Photo
Lois Stulberg with Bill and Christine Isaac

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Lois Stulberg with Bill and Christine Isaac

Buy this Photo
Joe Nassaney and Kat Gallison

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Joe Nassaney and Kat Gallison

Buy this Photo
Deborah Ann and Thomas Trimble

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Deborah Ann and Thomas Trimble

Buy this Photo
Brigitte von Kessel, Jan Swan and Peggy Allen

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Brigitte von Kessel, Jan Swan and Peggy Allen

Buy this Photo
Co-chairman Jeff Sebeika, Mona MacPhail and Robert Kellaway

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Co-chairman Jeff Sebeika, Mona MacPhail and Robert Kellaway

Buy this Photo
Kevin and Cris Tierney, Jeanne and Ken Asakura, Anne Ireland and Kenneth Cole

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Kevin and Cris Tierney, Jeanne and Ken Asakura, Anne Ireland and Kenneth Cole

Buy this Photo
Honorary chairs Leslie and Dick Rivera

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Honorary chairs Leslie and Dick Rivera

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth Stephen, Nicole Young and co-chairwoman Erin Christy

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Elizabeth Stephen, Nicole Young and co-chairwoman Erin Christy

Buy this Photo
Gary Heard, Tammie Badger and Lisa Wicks

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Gary Heard, Tammie Badger and Lisa Wicks

Buy this Photo
Michael Donald Edwards and Orlando Sánchez

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 |

Michael Donald Edwards and Orlando Sánchez

Buy this Photo
Share
The Nov. 3 brunch celebrated 60 years of the Sarasota Youth Orchestra Program.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Michael's on the Bay was full of music and cheer during the Sarasota Orchestra's annual brunch Nov. 3. 

The Aspire brunch had more than 200 of the orchestra's supporters picking up food and light drinks at the brunch buffet before settling down for the program. Guests enjoyed performances from the John Miller Jazz Ensemble as well as featured ensembles from the Sarasota Youth Orchestra. They also heard words from Sarasota Orchestra leaders on the importance of the long-running youth program.

 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement