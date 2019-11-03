Sarasota Orchestra celebrates youth orchestra program's 60th anniversary with brunch

Michael's on the Bay was full of music and cheer during the Sarasota Orchestra's annual brunch Nov. 3.

The Aspire brunch had more than 200 of the orchestra's supporters picking up food and light drinks at the brunch buffet before settling down for the program. Guests enjoyed performances from the John Miller Jazz Ensemble as well as featured ensembles from the Sarasota Youth Orchestra. They also heard words from Sarasota Orchestra leaders on the importance of the long-running youth program.