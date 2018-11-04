 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Jeff Sebeika, Kim Morey Wheeler, Charlie Huisking, Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Sarasota Orchestra supporters enjoy melodies and brunch

Renee Hamad and PJ Creighton

Roxie Jerde and Sherry Koski

Judy Cahn and Brian Lipton

Gwen Watson and Mark and Sally Hale

The First Set included "Song for My Father," "Blue Rondo a la Turk," "My Favorite Things" and "Don't Get Around Much Anymore."

A variety of brunch options were available including blintzes with different toppings.

Ariana Kolesar and Caroline Griffith

Veronica Brady and Teri A. Hansen

Joe McKenna and Stan Rutstein

The Orchid Lady made all the centerpieces for the tables.

John Miller welcomes guests.

The Sarasota Youth String Ensemble plays "Song For My Father."

John Miller played the double bass with the youth ensemble.

Lindsay McKenna plays the cello for the ensemble.

Brunch – A Musical Journey was held Nov. 4 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The music filled the room at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens during the Sarasota Orchestra's annual brunch.

Brunch – A Musical Journey was held Nov. 4. The morning started right away with the brunch buffet before the program began. 

Principal Double Bass John Miller opened the program by saying he has big news. That big news was that he was going to run for President, and make every Sunday a fall back day for the extra hour of sleep. The Sarasota Youth Orchestra String Ensemble then continued the morning by playing the first two songs in the First Set.

Proceeds from the brunch go to the Sarasota Youth Orchestra. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

