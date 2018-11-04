Sarasota Orchestra supporters enjoy melodies and brunch

The music filled the room at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens during the Sarasota Orchestra's annual brunch.

Brunch – A Musical Journey was held Nov. 4. The morning started right away with the brunch buffet before the program began.

Principal Double Bass John Miller opened the program by saying he has big news. That big news was that he was going to run for President, and make every Sunday a fall back day for the extra hour of sleep. The Sarasota Youth Orchestra String Ensemble then continued the morning by playing the first two songs in the First Set.

Proceeds from the brunch go to the Sarasota Youth Orchestra.