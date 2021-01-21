 Skip to main content
Linda Robinson and Father Fred Robinson

Sarasota Orchestra brings music to Michael's On East with classical dinner

Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 |

Linda Robinson and Father Fred Robinson

Around 30 guests wore masks and enjoyed a half-hour performance.

Jennifer Takeda played violin.

Hosts Caroline and Tim Ryan

CEO Joe McKenna and Nicole Eibe

Around 30 guests had dinner at spaced-apart tables at the Michael's On East atrium.

Daniel Urbanowicz played viola.

Pat and John Ridlon

Natalie Helm played cello.

Cindy Wilson and Bruce Lehman

Samantha Bennett played violin.

Michael's On East's Tracey McCammack served drinks to guests.

Deborah Hamm and Tracy Harbilas

Beverly Fisher and Susan Brennan

The first of the classical dinner series was held Jan. 21.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Orchestra held its first classical dinner of its season in the Michael's On East atrium on Jan. 21. 

The "A Little Night Music" dinner had around 30 masked guests meeting for a socially-distanced concert. Orchestra instrumentalists Jennifer Best Takeda, Samantha Bennett, Daniel Urbanowicz and Natalie Helm played beloved chamber music that ranged from Mozart’s "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" to Borodin’s "Nocturne" to guests who were seated in groups of two. 

The night concluded with attendees enjoying dinner in the outdoor atrium.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

