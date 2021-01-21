Sarasota Orchestra brings music to Michael's On East with classical dinner

The Sarasota Orchestra held its first classical dinner of its season in the Michael's On East atrium on Jan. 21.

The "A Little Night Music" dinner had around 30 masked guests meeting for a socially-distanced concert. Orchestra instrumentalists Jennifer Best Takeda, Samantha Bennett, Daniel Urbanowicz and Natalie Helm played beloved chamber music that ranged from Mozart’s "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" to Borodin’s "Nocturne" to guests who were seated in groups of two.

The night concluded with attendees enjoying dinner in the outdoor atrium.