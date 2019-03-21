Sarasota Opera salutes its stars at annual luncheon

Members, performers and supporters of the Sarasota Opera alike congregated March 23 at the Sarasota Yacht Club for the annual Salute to the Stars awards luncheon.

The luncheon is held at the end of every opera season in order to recognize and award outstanding members of the company for their work.

According to the program, the "support provided through these awards enables Sarasota Opera to extend career development opportunities to artists and staff members of superior ability and potential."

This year, the recipients of the 2018-2019 seasonal awards were Caitlin Crabill, Yvonne Trobe, Jamin Kim, Annie Chester, Nicole Woodward, Kevin Thomas Harvey, Elissa Pfaender, Melvin D. Bozeman Jr., Travis Lucas, Levi Hamlin, Ganson Salmon, Jo Ann Whitehead and George Hemcher.

The 60th season of the Sarasota Opera concludes Sunday, March 24.