Recipients Ganson Salmon, Levi Hamlin, Kevin Thomas Harvey, Travis Lucas, Yvonne Trobe, Caitlin Crabill, Nicole Woodward, Melvin D. Bozeman Jr., Elissa Pfaender, Jo Ann Whitehead, Jamin Kim, George Hemcher and Steven Aguilo-Arbues

Sarasota Opera salutes its stars at annual luncheon

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi and Executive Director Richard Russell

Floral centerpieces brightened every table.

Louis Martorella and Aref Bsiso

Eleanor Israel, Alan Israel, Judith Marquis and Keith Nelson

Syble DiGirolamo, Steve Dixon and Peggy Allen

John Schabe, Carol Schabe, Carolyn Roberts and Harry Roberts

Gerald Fickenscher, Steven Dixon, Peter Phillipes, Suzy Phillipes, Victor DeRenzi and Michael Wadsworth

George Hemcher, Jo Ann Whitehead and Bobby Gardibaldi-Sanders

Mary Mitchell, Sherry Van der Heyn, Catherine Ailes and Joye Tower

Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi welcomes attendees of the luncheon.

Award recipient Melvin D. Bozeman Jr. performs for the luncheon attendees.

Salute to the Stars awards luncheon was held on March 21 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Samantha Chaney Staff Writer

Members, performers and supporters of the Sarasota Opera alike congregated March 23 at the Sarasota Yacht Club for the annual Salute to the Stars awards luncheon.

The luncheon is held at the end of every opera season in order to recognize and award outstanding members of the company for their work.

According to the program, the "support provided through these awards enables Sarasota Opera to extend career development opportunities to artists and staff members of superior ability and potential."

This year, the recipients of the 2018-2019 seasonal awards were Caitlin Crabill, Yvonne Trobe, Jamin Kim, Annie Chester, Nicole Woodward, Kevin Thomas Harvey, Elissa Pfaender, Melvin D. Bozeman Jr., Travis Lucas, Levi Hamlin, Ganson Salmon, Jo Ann Whitehead and George Hemcher.

The 60th season of the Sarasota Opera concludes Sunday, March 24. 

