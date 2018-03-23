Sarasota Opera awards top singers during Salute to the Stars luncheon

Members and supporters of the Sarasota Opera gathered March 23 for Salute to the Stars at the Sarasota Yacht Club to celebrate the accomplishments of eleven opera members.

The artists who receive awards use their winning funds for career development opportunities. This year's recipients were Stephen Martin, Andrew Surrena, Samuel Schlievert, Sean Christensen, Caitlin Crabill, Paul Grosvenor, Steve Grair, Brenda Tamm, Lane Hubbard, Nicolò Sbuelz and John Kun Park.

The Sarasota Opera concludes its 59th season March 25.