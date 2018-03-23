 Skip to main content
Andrew Surrena, Sean Christensen, Stephen Martin, Caitlin Crabill, Nicolò Sbuelz, Samuel Schlievert, John Kun Park and Brenda Tamm.

Sarasota Opera awards top singers during Salute to the Stars luncheon

Les Brualdi and Stacy Ridenour

White and yellow flowers decorated the tables.

Carol Shabe and Colette Penn

Louis Martorella and Al Iversen

Joan DelGiudice and Rose Marie Proietti

Rosemary Iversen with Andrew and Isabelle Christen

Roger Kaufman and Russell Wiltshire

Meadow Rockefeller rings the dinner bell.

Sarasota Opera Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi and Annette Lloyd

Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell and Steven Aguilò-Arbues

Chocolate cake with raspberries was served for dessert.

Executive Director Richard Russell jokes with Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi during the welcome.

Returning Studio Artist award winner Stephen Martin performs for the audience.

Steven Aguilò-Arbues accompanies Stephen Martin on the piano.

The Sarasota Opera held the annual award luncheon March 23 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Members and supporters of the Sarasota Opera gathered March 23 for Salute to the Stars at the Sarasota Yacht Club to celebrate the accomplishments of eleven opera members. 

The artists who receive awards use their winning funds for career development opportunities. This year's recipients were Stephen Martin, Andrew Surrena, Samuel Schlievert, Sean Christensen, Caitlin Crabill, Paul Grosvenor, Steve Grair, Brenda Tamm, Lane Hubbard, Nicolò Sbuelz and John Kun Park.

The Sarasota Opera concludes its 59th season March 25. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

