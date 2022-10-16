Sarasota Opera returns with Curtain Raiser dinner

The Sarasota Opera paid tribute to General Director Richard Russell's 10 years with the company during the annual Curtain Raiser dinner on Oct. 16.

The opera's closest supporters met at the Selby Gardens Event Center late Sunday afternoon for mingling and drinks as the sun set over the bayfront. Guests stopped to have their photos taken at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens entrance and headed into walk through the grounds before the program started.

The crowd headed into the Michael's event space to hear from Russell and other Sarasota Opera staff before enjoying a performance from Sarasota Opera singers.