Sarasota Opera returns with Curtain Raiser dinner

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi and Stephanie Sundine

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Harry Leopold, General Director Richard Russell and Stacy Ridenour

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Jeffrey Marvin and Mary Barbara Trube

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Jamie and Scott Jalwan

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Lew and Susan Winarsky

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Galina Nesterova and Maria Herrera

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Flowers by Fudgie provide vibrant flowers for the event.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Gregg and Cynthia Baran

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Kory Lee and Jules Ha

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Selma Wilson and Barron Schimberg

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Attendees gathered at Michael's on the Bay.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Ellie Faber, Joan Lovell and Kay Delaney

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Nathan and Sasha Pyatte

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 |

Arthur Bosarge, Lisa Chavez, Filippo Fontana and Marco Nistico

The dinner was held at the Selby Gardens Event Center on Oct. 16.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Opera paid tribute to General Director Richard Russell's 10 years with the company during the annual Curtain Raiser dinner on Oct. 16.

The opera's closest supporters met at the Selby Gardens Event Center late Sunday afternoon for mingling and drinks as the sun set over the bayfront. Guests stopped to have their photos taken at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens entrance and headed into walk through the grounds before the program started.

The crowd headed into the Michael's event space to hear from Russell and other Sarasota Opera staff before enjoying a performance from Sarasota Opera singers. 

