Sarasota Opera supporters dine out at Taste of Downtown

The Sarasota Opera greeted returning patrons with its annual Taste of Downtown food and wine festival Sept. 21 at the Sarasota Opera House.

More than 300 guests took to the Opera House's main stage to enjoy food and drinks from 25 different local vendors including Michael's On East, Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi, Five-O Donut Co., and more.

Proceeds from the day went to the Sarasota Youth Opera, which later performed for the assembled crowd. Sarasota Opera's Taste of Downtown events have drawn in around $75,000 to date.