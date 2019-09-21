 Skip to main content
Helene Provencher and Sylvie Laplante

Sarasota Opera supporters dine out at Taste of Downtown

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 |

The 2019 food and wine festival was held Sept. 21 at the Sarasota Opera House
Harry Sayer

The Sarasota Opera greeted returning patrons with its annual Taste of Downtown food and wine festival Sept. 21 at the Sarasota Opera House.

More than 300 guests took to the Opera House's main stage to enjoy food and drinks from 25 different local vendors including Michael's On East, Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi, Five-O Donut Co., and more.

Proceeds from the day went to the Sarasota Youth Opera, which later performed for the assembled crowd. Sarasota Opera's Taste of Downtown events have drawn in around $75,000 to date.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

