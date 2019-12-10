Sarasota Opera hosts dinner for Co-Producers

The Sarasota Opera thanked its closest donors and supporters with its annual Co-Producers Dinner Dec. 10.

The event is an intimate show of appreciation for the Opera's partners and supporters in the community. As is custom, around 200 attendees mingled in the reception area before making their way onstage for dinner and a performance. Executive Director Richard Russell and Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi welcomed the crowd and introduced the night's performers, respectively. Maestro and pianist Jesse Martins and tenor Andrew Surrena performed for the crowd before dinner was served.