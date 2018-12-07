Sarasota Opera Guild celebrates the season with annual luncheon

The Sarasota Opera Guild got into the holiday spirit with its annual Poinsettia Luncheon Dec. 7 at the Bird Key Yacht Club.

Since this year is the Sarasota Opera's 60th anniversary, the guild celebrated by theming this year's luncheon "Diamonds are a Guild's Best Friend."

The luncheon began with a welcome from President Antoinette Dowling, with lunch following. After guests enjoyed the lunch, sparkly fashions from local boutique Ana Molinari's La Femme Fatale adorned the runway.

One lucky winner received a diamond necklace to conclude the luncheon.