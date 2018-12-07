 Skip to main content
Susy Phillipes and President Antoinette Dowling

Sarasota Opera Guild celebrates the season with annual luncheon

Susy Phillipes and President Antoinette Dowling

Marina Costanza, Janet Huelsler and Pat Reinhart

Marina Costanza, Janet Huelsler and Pat Reinhart

Karen Kennedy, Mary Dunne and Michelle Rush

Karen Kennedy, Mary Dunne and Michelle Rush

Linda Conway and Michelle Fournet

Linda Conway and Michelle Fournet

Betty Miller and Mary Reta Solak

Betty Miller and Mary Reta Solak

Wine bottles in bags were available for $20.

Wine bottles in bags were available for $20.

The silent auction featured items from Ana Molinari, including this necklace and earring set.

The silent auction featured items from Ana Molinari, including this necklace and earring set.

Donna Fisher and Julianne Schworm

Donna Fisher and Julianne Schworm

Co-Chairwomen Antonette Cunningham, Eddie Tobin and Karen Richard Iezzi

Co-Chairwomen Antonette Cunningham, Eddie Tobin and Karen Richard Iezzi

Bert Fivelson and Marcia Frankel

Bert Fivelson and Marcia Frankel

Co-Chairwomen Antonette Cunningham and Pat Dodge

Co-Chairwomen Antonette Cunningham and Pat Dodge

Carol Von Allmen, Joey Gurl, Lee Doughtery Ross and Mary Groninger

Carol Von Allmen, Joey Gurl, Lee Doughtery Ross and Mary Groninger

Susan and Spence Hilton

Susan and Spence Hilton

Each place card also got into the poinsettia theme.

Each place card also got into the poinsettia theme.

Poinsettias (appropriately) adorned the tables.

Poinsettias (appropriately) adorned the tables.

Vlatka Ivanisevic and Collette Penn

Vlatka Ivanisevic and Collette Penn

The Poinsettia Luncheon was held Dec. 7 at Bird Key Yacht Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota Opera Guild got into the holiday spirit with its annual Poinsettia Luncheon Dec. 7 at the Bird Key Yacht Club.

Since this year is the Sarasota Opera's 60th anniversary, the guild celebrated by theming this year's luncheon "Diamonds are a Guild's Best Friend."

The luncheon began with a welcome from President Antoinette Dowling, with lunch following. After guests enjoyed the lunch, sparkly fashions from local boutique Ana Molinari's La Femme Fatale adorned the runway.

One lucky winner received a diamond necklace to conclude the luncheon.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

