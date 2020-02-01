 Skip to main content
Executive Director Richard Russell and Cynthia Russell

Sarasota Opera Gala colors the town

Melba Jiménez and Alan Kesten

Tony and Barbara Franke

Gala committee Bonny Heet, Barb Archbold, Lynn Blackledge, Carla Koeffler, Katherine Benoit, Annette Lloyd and Susan Straus

Each table is decorated with a different color scheme.

Joan del Giudice and Ann Waller

Lynn Blackledge and Ann Walborn

Suellen Tillman rocks a Valentino dress.

The Ritz Carlton Ballroom is decorated with brightly-colored ribbon.

Laurel Phillips and Nela Choy

Jane Newman, Annamaria Troiano and Mary Mitchell

Evella and Keith Feldhacker

The theme of the evening is "Colors of Love."

Jaqlyn and David Hammersley

Steve Krause, Jen Niedzinski, Jane Killam and Michele Miller

Fatima Moon and Maria Sarver

Millie Finkel, Judy Rosemarin and Patty Bjelland have fun at the photo booth during cocktail hour.

Patrons looked at various costumes used in the opera during cocktail hour.

Joe and Dede Mallof

Betsy Garner Wyant is all smiles as she attends the gala with her mother Dottie Baer Garner.

LeAnn and Scott Yow

Bright ribbons decorate the ballroom.

Jacqueline and David Morton

Steve and Lucia Almquist with Ginny and Alden Keyser

Elizabeth and Rocco Aversa

Sarasota residents gathered at the Ritz Carlton for Sarasota Opera's annual gala.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

The ballroom of the Ritz Carlton-Sarasota was decorated with dramatically lit colored ribbons as the Sarasota Opera presented its 2020 Opera Gala "The Colors of Love" Saturday evening. 

Gala-goers gathered outside the ballroom for an extensive cocktail hour and silent auction that featured items such as travel tickets, fine jewelry, dining certificates and sports packages. Guests dressed in Black Tie with a twist with many guests adding a pop of color to fit the evening's theme. 

After the cocktail hours, patrons were treated to a performance by Sarasota Opera principal artists and a three course dinner. After dinner, guests hit the dance floor to the music of the Scott Blum Band. 

 

