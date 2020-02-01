The ballroom of the Ritz Carlton-Sarasota was decorated with dramatically lit colored ribbons as the Sarasota Opera presented its 2020 Opera Gala "The Colors of Love" Saturday evening.

Gala-goers gathered outside the ballroom for an extensive cocktail hour and silent auction that featured items such as travel tickets, fine jewelry, dining certificates and sports packages. Guests dressed in Black Tie with a twist with many guests adding a pop of color to fit the evening's theme.

After the cocktail hours, patrons were treated to a performance by Sarasota Opera principal artists and a three course dinner. After dinner, guests hit the dance floor to the music of the Scott Blum Band.