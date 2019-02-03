Sarasota Opera Gala kicks off the 2019 Winter Opera Festival

There were several reasons to celebrate at Opera Gala: 'A Jeweled Affair — An Evening of Glamour and Glitz.' Feb. 2, but the main one was the start of the 2019 Winter Opera Festival.

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota ballroom was shimmering even more than usual at the annual fundraiser, which began with an extensive cocktail hour during which guests could bid on silent auction items. Eventgoers then headed to the ornately decorated ballroom for the pre-dinner program. Several guests took to the dance floor before being seated and welcomed by Executive Director Richard Russell, Maestro Victor DeRenzi and Board Chairwoman Syble DiGirolamo.

Before dinner, guests were treated to performances by “Nabucco” vocalists soprano Rochelle Bard, baritone Stephen Gaertner and tenor Ben Gulley.

The company will celebrate its 60th diamond anniversary season April 5 at the Sarasota Opera House with a Diamond Anniversary Recital and Dinner.