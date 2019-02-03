Sarasota Opera Gala celebrates dazzling diamond anniversary

There were several reasons to celebrate at Opera Gala: 'A Jeweled Affair — An Evening of Glamour and Glitz.' Feb. 2 — six decades of operatic artistry in Sarasota, that is.

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota ballroom was shimmering even more than usual to honor the Sarasota Opera’s 60th anniversary season at the annual fundraiser.

The evening began with an extensive cocktail hour during which guests could bid on silent auction items before heading into the ornately decorated ballroom for the pre-dinner program. Several guests took to the dance floor before being seated and welcomed by Executive Director Richard Russell, Maestro Victor DeRenzi and Board Chairwoman Syble DiGirolamo.

Before dinner, guests were treated to performances by “Nabucco” vocalists soprano Rochelle Bard, baritone Stephen Gaertner and tenor Ben Gulley.