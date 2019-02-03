 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Carol and Larry English

Sarasota Opera Gala celebrates dazzling diamond anniversary

Jeff and Kathleen Troiano with Michelle and Tim Hornung

Marlo and Jay Turner with Cyndi Miller

Opera Gala committee members Chris Shivery, Lydia McKenzie, Chairwoman Carol English, Pat Jones and Irene Bagby

Nancy Markle, Louise Minges and Faith Goldman

Kim Nettles and Margaret Knaust

Colette Penn and Dr. George Straschnov

Greg and Pat Reinhart with Jean and Dennis Dorton

Floral arrangements centered all the tables.

Annette Lloyd with Mayson and Irene Brooks

Judy Rudgers, Stan Katz and Hermione Gilpin

Melinda Foster with Erik and Sandra Lindqvist

Audrey Robbins and Stephanie Sundine

Janice Bini, Dean Scarborugh, and Chris and Kirk Voelker

Ken Tarase, Ann Waller and Len Solimene

Executive Director Richard Russell and Maestro Victor DeRenzi

Patricia Quirk and Jacqueline Morton

Alex Floethe and Veronica Brady

Musicians greeted guests with live music as they entered the ballroom before dinner.

Dr. Ed Williams dances with Nancy Hewett.

Board Chairwoman Syble DiGirolamo welcomes guests.

Soprano Rochelle Bard sings “Jewel Song” from “Gounod’s Faust” with special guest prop holder Executive Director Richard Russell.

Soprano Rochelle Bard sings “Jewel Song” from “Gounod’s Faust.”

Tenor Ben Gulley performs “Dein ist mein ganzes Herz” from Lehár’s “The Land of Smiles.”

Opera Gala: 'A Jeweled Affair — An Evening of Glamour and Glitz' was held Feb. 2 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

There were several reasons to celebrate at Opera Gala: 'A Jeweled Affair — An Evening of Glamour and Glitz.' Feb. 2 — six decades of operatic artistry in Sarasota, that is.

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota ballroom was shimmering even more than usual to honor the Sarasota Opera’s 60th anniversary season at the annual fundraiser.

The evening began with an extensive cocktail hour during which guests could bid on silent auction items before heading into the ornately decorated ballroom for the pre-dinner program. Several guests took to the dance floor before being seated and welcomed by Executive Director Richard Russell, Maestro Victor DeRenzi and Board Chairwoman Syble DiGirolamo.

Before dinner, guests were treated to performances by “Nabucco” vocalists soprano Rochelle Bard, baritone Stephen Gaertner and tenor Ben Gulley.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

