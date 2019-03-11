Sarasota Opera patrons enjoy cocktails, dinner and a show

The Sarasota Opera double co-producer patrons gathered March 11 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The evening started with cocktails on the patio of Jack Dusty. Then, guests took their seats inside the Ca’ d’za Room for dinner and entertainment. The Sarasota Opera principal artists, Rochelle Bard, Andrew Surrena and Anna Mandina, played three pieces – “Chi, il bel sogno di Doretta," “Una furtiva lagrima" and “Song to the Moon."

The double co-producers are patrons who sponsor two or more shows in a season.