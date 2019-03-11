 Skip to main content
Rachael and Donald Worthington

Sarasota Opera patrons enjoy cocktails, dinner and a show

Bill and Annette Lloyd and Brad Goddard

Ellyn Drummond and Scott Bushey

Ellie Faber with Chris and Margo Light

Aline and Arthur Siciliano

Chili beef was served before dinner.

Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

David and Jacqueline Morton

Gordi and Elton White

Guests dined in the Ca’ d’za Room of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Unique florals centered the tables.

The double co-producers sponsor two or more shows a season.

Joan and Wally Kraemer, Victor DeRenzi, Carla Koeffler and John Suhre

Deanne Kaplan and Edie Chaifetz

Roz Bokoff and Luke Adelstein

Syble DiGirolamo, Gordie White, Joe and Nora Stephan and Elton White

Kristin and Roger Kaufman

The Double Co-Producer Dinner was held March 11 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota Opera double co-producer patrons gathered March 11 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. 

The evening started with cocktails on the patio of Jack Dusty. Then, guests took their seats inside the Ca’ d’za Room for dinner and entertainment. The Sarasota Opera principal artists, Rochelle Bard, Andrew Surrena and Anna Mandina, played three pieces – “Chi, il bel sogno di Doretta," “Una furtiva lagrima" and “Song to the Moon."

The double co-producers are patrons who sponsor two or more shows in a season.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

