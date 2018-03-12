 Skip to main content
Patrick and Kim Nettles with Executive Director Richard Russell

Donors dine for the Sarasota Opera

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Principal Artists Matthew Vickers, Nicolo Sbuelz, Hanna Brammer and Filippo Fontana

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Barb Archbold, Annette Lloyd and Eleanor Williams

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Guests enjoyed a menu of pear stuffed pasta, filet of beef and Atlantic salmon

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Ellyn Drummond and Scott Bushey

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Stacy Ridenour and Anna Maria Troiano

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Mitch Helton and Bill Lloyd

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Waldron Kraemer with Larry and Carol English

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Carol Brualdi and Sandra Lindquvist

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Nona Stephan and Gordie White

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Jacqueline and David Morton

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi and Renee Hymson

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Rebecca Tompkins with Carol and Bill Tompkins

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Charles Castle and Janet Huelster

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Sydney Katz and Elaine Keating

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Bud Borax and Elissa Soyka

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Toby and Noel Siegel

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Hank and Melinda Foster

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

The room was elegantly decorated with gold lines and bright flowers.

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Ernie Kretzmer and Dorothea Sandland

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Patrick Nettles and Rose Marie Proietti

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Sarasota Opera's Double Co-Producer was held March 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Supporters and donors of the Sarasota Opera dined together March 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. 

Guests gathered in the Ca' d'zan room to drink cocktails from the bar. After cocktail hour, dinner was served followed by strawberry velvet cheesecake for dessert. In addition to dining, Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi and Executive Director Richard Russell addressed the guests and the Principal Artists entertained guests with a special performance. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

