It’s not everyday that one gets to eat a formal dinner on stage, but on Dec. 12 at Sarasota Opera House, guests did just that — and in style.

Walking into the theater was like walking into a Winter Wonderland for the annual Co-Producers Dinner, complete with silver tree centerpieces and a snowy backdrop.

The dinner honored Sarasota Opera’s top donors with an evening of fine dining and of course, opera.