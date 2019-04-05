Sarasota Opera celebrates six decades

The Sarasota Opera celebrated its 60th season this year with a Diamond Anniversary Celebration Concert and Dinner.

The evening started at the Sarasota Opera House with a concert. The concert stage was decorated in objects representing different performances the Opera has done in the past few years. They also gave tribute to the past by performing pieces from every decade the Sarasota Opera has been around, going back to the 60s while the Opera was still using the Historic Asolo Theatre. In all, they sang 19 pieces, including pieces from "Don Carlos," "Susannah," "Les Contes d'Hoffmann" and from last season's "Carmen."

After the concert concluded, guests who also purchased a dinner ticket went to the Art Ovation Hotel for dinner, dessert and more performances by Sarasota Opera's Principal Artists.