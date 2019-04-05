 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Carolyn Ann Holder and Ann Magee

Sarasota Opera celebrates six decades

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 |

Co-Chairwomen Carolyn Ann Holder and Ann Magee

Executive Director Richard Russell and Walley Kraemer

Guests first enjoyed a performance at the Opera House.

Costumes from the past years were set up around the stage.

Memoirs from past performances decorated the stage.

Eleanor Faber with Paul and Marilyn Frederick

Doug and Carolyn Ann Holder, James and Ann Magee and Jana and John Bekavac

Bonnie Chapman and Janet Huelster

Melinda and Hank Foster

Roseann Martorella, Ralph and Jinny Scheffert and Margarete and Russell Wiltshire

Jacqueline and David Morton

Sandra Lindqvist, Nora Stephan and Erik Lindqvist

Betty Shapiro, Bonny Heet, Martin Martel and Bud Heet

Claudia McCorkle and Beau

Louanne and Dennis Roy

Peter and Syble DiGirolamo

The first piece was sang by Jonathan Burton accompanied by John F. Spencer IV on the piano.

Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi and Executive Director Richard Russell welcome guests to the stage.

The centerpieces stood tall above the tables.

The concert and dinner celebrates the Sarasota Opera's 60th anniversary.

Each guest received a custom pen.

More costumes were bought to the Art Ovation Hotel.

Flowers decorated the cocktail tables.

Guests enjoyed a concert and dinner for the Opera's anniversary.

The Diamond Anniversary Celebration Concert and Dinner was hosted April 5 at Sarasota Opera House and Art Ovation Hotel.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota Opera celebrated its 60th season this year with a Diamond Anniversary Celebration Concert and Dinner. 

The evening started at the Sarasota Opera House with a concert. The concert stage was decorated in objects representing different performances the Opera has done in the past few years. They also gave tribute to the past by performing pieces from every decade the Sarasota Opera has been around, going back to the 60s while the Opera was still using the Historic Asolo Theatre. In all, they sang 19 pieces, including pieces from "Don Carlos," "Susannah," "Les Contes d'Hoffmann" and from last season's "Carmen." 

After the concert concluded, guests who also purchased a dinner ticket went to the Art Ovation Hotel for dinner, dessert and more performances by Sarasota Opera's Principal Artists. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

