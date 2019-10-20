 Skip to main content
Kristin Kaufman, Executive Director Richard Russell, Elisabeth Cameron, Roger Mayfman, Roseanne Martorella and Wally Kraemer

Sarasota Opera begins season with Curtain Raiser dinner

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 |

Kristin Kaufman, Executive Director Richard Russell, Elisabeth Cameron, Roger Mayfman, Roseanne Martorella and Wally Kraemer

Michael Ayres with Rebecca and Bill Tompkins

Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi,Stephanie Sundine, Deb Kalb and Richard Johnson

Ray and Beverly Broth

Barbara Archbold with Terence and Valerie Osborne

Carol von Allmen and Helen Panoyan

Eleanor Faber and Eleanor Williams with Wally and Joan Kraemer

Laitin Schwerin and Vlado Konatar

Ron Archbold with Ralph and Jinny Scheffert

Bonny Heet and Martin Martel

Audrey Robbins with Sandra and Erik Lindqvist

Stan and Alma Abshier with Lana Mullen

Rich Ridenour with Steve and Lynn Blackledge

Moses Pinkerton, Dorothy Lawrence, Claudia McCorkle and Beau the dog.

Elaine and Art Siciliano with Rose Marie Proiett and Louis Martorella

Jacqueline and David Morton

Kathy and Jerry Jordan

Performers Young Bok Kim, Lindsay Woodward, Hanna Brammer and William Davenport

Jay and Marlo Turner

John Brooks and Katherine Benoit

Carol English with Lou and Marianne Cohen

The annual kickoff was hosted Oct. 20 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Sarasota Opera's 2019 - 2020 season is set to begin, and with that comes its annual Curtain Raiser dinner. 

The 28th annual dinner held Oct. 20 had a new venue this year — guests gathered at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens to mingle, eat hors d'oeuvre and listen a performance from Sarasota Opera artists. Opera supporters enjoyed a dinner that included an autumn salad, golden fingerling potatoes, apple tarts and more. 

"Rigoletto", the first show of the season, is set for Friday, Nov. 1.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

