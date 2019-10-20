Sarasota Opera begins season with Curtain Raiser dinner

The Sarasota Opera's 2019 - 2020 season is set to begin, and with that comes its annual Curtain Raiser dinner.

The 28th annual dinner held Oct. 20 had a new venue this year — guests gathered at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens to mingle, eat hors d'oeuvre and listen a performance from Sarasota Opera artists. Opera supporters enjoyed a dinner that included an autumn salad, golden fingerling potatoes, apple tarts and more.

"Rigoletto", the first show of the season, is set for Friday, Nov. 1.