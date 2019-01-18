Native American Festival wows crowds with traditional dances

The sounds of chanting in a native American language and loud beats of a drum will immediately meet your ears if you step into Sarasota County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The Sarasota Native American Indian Festival, which runs through Jan. 20, highlights traditional culture. Food, wares, jewelry and performances will all be available for visitors to the festival. On Friday afternoon, there was a crowd of around 100 people. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.