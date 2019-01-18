 Skip to main content
Christy Bauwin takes a look at some of the wares on sale at the festival.

Native American Festival wows crowds with traditional dances

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 |

Anthony Aleman, from West Wind Vibes, plays the didgeridoo.

Dream catchers in all different colors were sold at the fair.

The Drum Group plays music for the dancers performing for the audience.

Otter Oliver teaches the crowd of onlookers about the outfits and the origins of each dance performed.

Kerry Reed performs the Native American prairie chicken dance in full costume.

There was a teepee set up on the grounds for festival-goers to check out.

John and Gina Teal

Greg and Susan Mason

Dakota Shaw performs a traditional Jingle Dress dance.

Cody Boettner performs a Men's Fancy Dance.

The Sarasota Native American Indian Festival hosted performances, wares and traditional culture.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

The sounds of chanting in a native American language and loud beats of a drum will immediately meet your ears if you step into Sarasota County Fairgrounds this weekend. 

The Sarasota Native American Indian Festival, which runs through Jan. 20, highlights traditional culture. Food, wares, jewelry and performances will all be available for visitors to the festival. On Friday afternoon, there was a crowd of around 100 people. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 

