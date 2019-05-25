 Skip to main content
Members of the Venice American Legion Post 159

Sarasota National Cemetery hosts Memorial Day Tribute

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

The Imagine School Young Marines

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

A United States Air Force veteran holds an American Flag at the ceremony.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Volunteers we placed flags at the fallen soldiers' graves are asked to stand and raise their hands.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Members of the Venice American Legion Post 159 give the 21-gun salute.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Friends and families of America’s fallen soldiers attend the Sarasota National Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

John Rosntrater, director of Sarasota National Cemetery

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

A couple walks to the gravesites with American Flags.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Department deputies.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Veterans wear vests that signify their time serving.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Hundreds of Sarasota residents celebrate Memorial Day at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Veterans stand with Amerian flags behind the crowd of people.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Family members walk through the gravesite to place flowers on graves.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

People in the audience dress in red, white and blue to celebrate Memorial Day.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

An American flag is at every grave in the Sarasota National Cemetery.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Flags and flowers line the graves of fallen soldiers.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Members of the Venice American Legion Post 159

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Members of the Cyprus Lake High School JROTC.

Saturday, May 25, 2019 |

Members of the Sarasota community celebrate Memorial Day.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Community Reporter

Sarasota National Cemetery held its annual Memorial Day Tribute at Patriot Plaza on May 25 to honor service members. Hundreds of friends and family members remembered their loved ones who died in combat, died in other active service and those who are missing in action. 

"On this 153rd anniversary of Memorial Day, as a community, we recognize that we have a duty and obligation in remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country," said Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler.

The ceremony featured performances from the Booker High School Visual and Performing Arts program, the Cyprus Lake High School JROTC, and the keynoted address from Tom Manion of the U.S. Marine Corps. 

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

