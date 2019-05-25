Sarasota National Cemetery hosts Memorial Day Tribute

Sarasota National Cemetery held its annual Memorial Day Tribute at Patriot Plaza on May 25 to honor service members. Hundreds of friends and family members remembered their loved ones who died in combat, died in other active service and those who are missing in action.

"On this 153rd anniversary of Memorial Day, as a community, we recognize that we have a duty and obligation in remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country," said Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler.

The ceremony featured performances from the Booker High School Visual and Performing Arts program, the Cyprus Lake High School JROTC, and the keynoted address from Tom Manion of the U.S. Marine Corps.