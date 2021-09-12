 Skip to main content
Many supporters fill the Patriot Plaza, which protected them from occasional rain.

Sarasota National Cemetery holds 9/11 memorial ceremony

Jan McCleery recites the pledge of allegiance.

Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman speaks to the assembled audience.

Many supporters fill the Patriot Plaza, which protected them from occasional rain.

Bishop Frank Dewane of the Diocese of Venice leads the invocation early in the event.

Sarasota police, fire and sheriff honor guard figures performed the posting of the colors.

Sarasota police, fire and sheriff honor guard figures performed the posting of the colors.

Sarasota police, fire and sheriff honor guard figures performed the posting of the colors.

Elks Lodge past president Danny Tabor claps in respect.

Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody

Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier performs the Tolling of the Bell tradition for those fallen.

Dagoberto Cordova, who was present on Sept. 11, stands up and is recognized.

New York firefighter "Brooklyn" Johnny Schroeder talks about his experiences on 9/11.

Allie Cooper claps in respect.

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman leads a placing of a wreath in honor of survivor families.

Seth Kenny, Edward Fitzpatrick, Kevin O'Neil and Anthony Paolicelli play "Amazing Grace" on bagpipes.

Richard Bouchard accepts a commemorative coin.

Johnny Schroeder speaks with colleagues.

Many supporters fill the Patriot Plaza, which protected them from the occasional bout of rain.

Attendees walk to the front of the plaza to receive a commemorative coin.

First responders, survivors and supporters paid their respects on Sept. 11.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota locals and people from across the Suncoast gathered at the Sarasota National Cemetery for a 20th anniversary memorial ceremony recognizing the sacrifices made on Sept. 11.

Despite gathering storm clouds, people headed to the cemetery's Patriot Plaza for a ceremony featuring words from U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota), Bishop Frank J. Dewane of the Catholic Diocese of Venice, Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and many others. The hour-and-half memorial recognized the many first responders who worked to save people that day as well as the many of the families of those who lost people. 

Attendees stood for the many individuals who died during Sept 11. Later on, the audience heard from Jonny Schroeder, a retired firefighter who was on the ground during the attacks. A commemorative plaque was unveiled later in the event. 

The evening ceremony concluded with the 21-gun salute and playing of Taps.

