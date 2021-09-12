Sarasota National Cemetery holds 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sarasota locals and people from across the Suncoast gathered at the Sarasota National Cemetery for a 20th anniversary memorial ceremony recognizing the sacrifices made on Sept. 11.

Despite gathering storm clouds, people headed to the cemetery's Patriot Plaza for a ceremony featuring words from U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota), Bishop Frank J. Dewane of the Catholic Diocese of Venice, Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and many others. The hour-and-half memorial recognized the many first responders who worked to save people that day as well as the many of the families of those who lost people.

Attendees stood for the many individuals who died during Sept 11. Later on, the audience heard from Jonny Schroeder, a retired firefighter who was on the ground during the attacks. A commemorative plaque was unveiled later in the event.

The evening ceremony concluded with the 21-gun salute and playing of Taps.