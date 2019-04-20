 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The rare sitar was for sale at the musical flea market.

Sarasota Musical Flea Market sounds off

Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019 |

The rare sitar was for sale at the musical flea market.

Buy this Photo
The handmade white cello was one of the main centerpieces of the musical flea market.

Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019 |

The handmade white cello was one of the main centerpieces of the musical flea market.

Buy this Photo
Music books were for sale at the fundraiser.

Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019 |

Music books were for sale at the fundraiser.

Buy this Photo
Stuart Kincade perused the vinyl records.

Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019 |

Stuart Kincade perused the vinyl records.

Buy this Photo
Pam and Joseph Giddens

Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019 |

Pam and Joseph Giddens

Buy this Photo
James Fogel flips through the records, some of which are rare, according to David Berry, the manager of the Sarasota Musical Archive.

Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019 |

James Fogel flips through the records, some of which are rare, according to David Berry, the manager of the Sarasota Musical Archive.

Buy this Photo
The rarest records were on display in the market.

Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019 |

The rarest records were on display in the market.

Buy this Photo
David Berry holds up one of the records on sale.

Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019 |

David Berry holds up one of the records on sale.

Buy this Photo
Share
The flea market raised money to maintain the musical archive.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

With hundreds of albums and records and music sheets to browse through, the Sarasota Musical Flea Market had much to offer.

The fifth annual Musical Flea Market took place on April 20 at the Selby Public Library in the Geldbart Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The flea market was a fundraiser to maintain and expand the collections for the Sarasota Music Archive at the Selby Library.

The Music Archive gets donations every year, rare vinyl albums and music sheets which the archive sold during the flea market. 

Related Stories

Advertisement