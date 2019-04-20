Sarasota Musical Flea Market sounds off

With hundreds of albums and records and music sheets to browse through, the Sarasota Musical Flea Market had much to offer.

The fifth annual Musical Flea Market took place on April 20 at the Selby Public Library in the Geldbart Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The flea market was a fundraiser to maintain and expand the collections for the Sarasota Music Archive at the Selby Library.

The Music Archive gets donations every year, rare vinyl albums and music sheets which the archive sold during the flea market.